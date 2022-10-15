Read full article on original website
Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities
(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new poll watcher training program in Texas that allows interested residents to become certified poll watchers for the upcoming election in November. Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary...
Governor Abbott announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign in Waco
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Governor Abbott announced his new campaign “One Pill Kills” in Waco today to fight the national crisis on fentanyl. “It’s the most significant, deadly, pernicious illicit drug threat that I’ve ever seen,” said Col. Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Safety.
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – A Round Rock administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where the student hit his head on the wall. Since May, the...
WATCH LIVE: Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Gov. Greg Abbott is in Waco Tuesday to hold what is being called Fentanyl Crisis Roundtable press conference. Gov. Abbott plans to discuss ongoing efforts with local and state law enforcement. Along with Gov. Abbott, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw will be in attendance.
City of Belton shares details on utility billing changes
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – If Belton residents have any questions after getting their next utility bill, this is probably why. The City of Belton implemented a new billing structure for water service on October 1, and also increased the sewer rate. Public Information Officer Paul Romer says the City anticipates water and sewer utility customers will want to know more about these changes.
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County is searching for volunteers for its next food distribution event. The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, located at 718 N. 2nd Street. The event will be held this Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until all the food has been distributed.
Lightning strike closes Cove Scale House, Transfer Station
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove says its Scale House and Transfer Station are temporarily closed to the public. This is due to an electrical outage at the Solid Waste Department. Residential or commercial collections for Monday were not affected. The City said in...
Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
Family displaced in early morning Killeen fire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire. The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.
Wrong way crash results in one death
Bell County (FOX 44)) — 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen has died from injuries she received in a crash on Oct. 15th. Texas DPS Troopers say Canty was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 4:30 a.m. when her Cherolet Cruz collided with a 2007 GMC passenger van driven by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia.
Killeen ISD students arrested, to be charged with Terroristic Threat
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District students have been arrested after they allegedly threatened area schools. The district tells FOX 44 News that it received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three campuses. Killeen ISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible, and had a list of potential suspects by morning.
Joint operation near Rockdale nets meth, heroin, cocaine
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Three people have been arrested and drugs have been seized in a joint operation near Rockdale in Milam County. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said early Tuesday morning that Milam County deputies, along with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed a search warrant at an address on Russel Drive – just south of the City of Rockdale.
NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials announced a lawsuit Tuesday against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade organization, alleging they had known for decades about the harmful impact of fossil fuels on climate change but instead deceived the public about that link. Attorney General...
