KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County is searching for volunteers for its next food distribution event. The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, located at 718 N. 2nd Street. The event will be held this Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until all the food has been distributed.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO