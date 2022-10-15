Read full article on original website
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
247Sports
Red beats White in Barnhill Arena, 64-59
The anticipation has been building for months around the 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks, and 5,147 fans were finally able to get their first in-person look at the Hoop Hogs on Sunday afternoon for the annual Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena. While the final score for the scrimmage does not count in...
Defensive Back Hudson Clark Delivers Perfect Response to Lunatic Fringe
After a lot of the recliner expert fans criticized him, Sam Pittman's most dependable delivered again.
KHBS
Historic cold air settles in tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says historic cold air will settle in tonight. But warmer temperatures are ahead.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
gearjunkie.com
Big Sugar Spices Up: Pro Riders, Families Flock to Bentonville’s Gravel Spectacular
This Arkansas gravel competition offers 100-mile and 50-mile courses, each traversing some of the state’s most beautiful landscapes. When cyclists talk about Arkansas gravel racing, two themes quickly emerge: it’s fun and challenging. “It was really, really, really hard,” said Adam Roberge last year after winning first place...
KHBS
NWA Tech Summit returns Sunday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The NWA Tech Summit is returning Monday, Oct. 16, to downtown Bentonville. Presenters this year are industry leaders in mobility and supply chains, cyber-security, health and wellness, entrepreneurship as well as Web 3.0. Some of the presenters are from bigger names in Arkansas industry. Representatives from...
247Sports
Arkansas highly ranked in Preseason AP Top 25
The Preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks will enter the highly-anticipated 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the country. Other SEC schools included in Monday's preseason rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama. Here's the complete Top 25.
KHBS
Temps to dip to 20s and 30s overnight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is forecasting historic low temperatures.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Watch the video below to learn about the historic records.
wildlife.org
Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas
Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
KHBS
Arkansas makes Top 10 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against North Dakota State on Nov 7. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last season. It was the second year in a row the Razorbacks had advanced to the Elite Eight.
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
KYTV
City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
Arkansas police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location
It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
ksgf.com
Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting identified
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
