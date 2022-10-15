ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pea Ridge, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Red beats White in Barnhill Arena, 64-59

The anticipation has been building for months around the 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks, and 5,147 fans were finally able to get their first in-person look at the Hoop Hogs on Sunday afternoon for the annual Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena. While the final score for the scrimmage does not count in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Historic cold air settles in tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says historic cold air will settle in tonight. But warmer temperatures are ahead.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

NWA Tech Summit returns Sunday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The NWA Tech Summit is returning Monday, Oct. 16, to downtown Bentonville. Presenters this year are industry leaders in mobility and supply chains, cyber-security, health and wellness, entrepreneurship as well as Web 3.0. Some of the presenters are from bigger names in Arkansas industry. Representatives from...
BENTONVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas highly ranked in Preseason AP Top 25

The Preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks will enter the highly-anticipated 2022-23 season ranked No. 10 in the country. Other SEC schools included in Monday's preseason rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 20 Alabama. Here's the complete Top 25.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Temps to dip to 20s and 30s overnight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is forecasting historic low temperatures.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Watch the video below to learn about the historic records.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wildlife.org

Crawfish frogs are declining in Arkansas

Large amounts of crawfish frogs seemed to be dying, and researchers weren’t sure why. Chelsea Kross, a quantitative ecologist at the Illinois Natural History Museum, and her colleagues had conducted a short study placing telemetry tracking devices on 26 of the amphibians at the Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary near Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2015. The sanctuary, owned by the city, was created after a water treatment plant disturbed some crawfish frog habitats.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas makes Top 10 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against North Dakota State on Nov 7. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last season. It was the second year in a row the Razorbacks had advanced to the Elite Eight.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
BERRYVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cheba Hut marijuana-themed sandwich shop finds Fayetteville location

It’s been a few years since marijuana-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut told us of their plans to open a Fayetteville location. Now, it appears they’ve found their spot. According to a Facebook page that popped up recently, the restaurant will be located at 1947 N. College Avenue, in the space formerly home to Arvest Bank.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ksgf.com

Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE

