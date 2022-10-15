Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 18
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tuesday was day two of the Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament. The tourney continues on Wednesday before the championship games on Thursday. HAC Tournament scores:. Lincoln East defeats Lincoln North Star 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 Lincoln Pius X defeats Columbus 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15 Lincoln Southwest...
klkntv.com
Journey coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Lincoln next year. The band will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 25, as part of its “Freedom Tour” and will feature special guest Toto. Journey, diamond-selling Rock & Roll hall of famers, will...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Zavier Betts arrested in Sarpy County on misdemeanor warrant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant from Iowa, the La Vista Police Department said. Zavier Betts, who was a Nebraska wide receiver from 2020 to 2021, was pulled over for speeding in Sarpy County around 1:30 a.m., Capt. Dee Barcal said.
klkntv.com
Husker AD Trev Alberts reveals details of Scott Frost’s restructured contract
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A judge ruled on Tuesday that the University of Nebraska must release the metrics of former football coach Scott Frost’s restructured contract. And Athletic Director Trev Alberts wasted no time, discussing the contract on Huskers Sports Radio later that day. Frost needed to win...
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: Lincoln Expo returns on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual Lincoln Expo at Pinnacle Bank Arena this Wednesday. The event is Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Lincoln Expo is one of the region’s largest business tradeshows and will feature more than...
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball’s Bekka Allick named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for her performance in Nebraska’s home wins last weekend. The Waverly grad averaged 2.5 kills per set and 1.33 blocks per set over the weekend. Allick also posted a team-high...
klkntv.com
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims Oct. 17 Nebraska Missing Persons Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 17 holds a special place in the heart of Gina Bos’ family, and it now represents all missing persons in Nebraska. Twenty-two years ago, 40-year-old Gina Bos went missing near downtown Lincoln. Her family has searched for her ever since. They and other...
klkntv.com
Nearly $286,000 in tax revenue collected from Lincoln casino in first week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its first monthly gaming tax revenue report on Monday. And thanks to Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino, which opened on Sept. 24, Nebraska gor a total of $285,963.03 in gaming tax revenue in September. The money will be divided...
klkntv.com
Our brush with winter continues
Upon stepping outside on Tuesday, you’ll quickly realize that our brush with winter will carry on. Temperatures started in the teens to low-20s across the area on Tuesday morning, and the chilly air will remain during the day. We’re forecasting high temperatures in the middle and upper-40s in and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman cited in deadly motorcycle crash on O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on Sept. 24. LPD told Channel 8 on Tuesday morning that her citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana. The deadly collision happened at Northwest...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles blaze in frigid temps for second straight morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln early Tuesday morning. The first report came in just after 4:30 a.m. A caller said flames were coming from the second story of a home near 27th and South Streets. Four people...
klkntv.com
LPD, LFR and others to host Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you’re looking for some early Halloween fun for the whole family, head to the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday for a Trunk-or-Treat. The Lincoln Police Union is hosting the event with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and UNL Police.
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police host first Trunk or Treat before Halloween in over two years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster Event Center had spooks around every corner for the first time in over two years. Scenes Tuesday evening at the Lincoln Police Department’s Trunk or Treat included haunted houses, fire engines and a cop doughnut shop for little ones to ask for sweets.
klkntv.com
15-year-old Waverly stabbing victim released from hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 15-year-old who was stabbed multiple times, including in the heart, has been released from the hospital, authorities say. He was stabbed at Wayne Park in Waverly on Thursday. The teenager who attacked him wanted to become famous, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman’s car found totaled four minutes after being stolen in armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were arrested in Omaha in connection to the armed robbery of a vehicle in Lincoln and multiple drive-by shootings in Omaha, Lincoln Police say. On Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was parking her 2022 Mazda CX-9 when a red Ford Fusion...
klkntv.com
‘Trick or Tree’: Free tree distribution in Lancaster County scheduled for Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Homeowners in Lincoln and Lancaster County are invited to a free tree distribution on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mahoney Park. “Trick or Tree” is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
klkntv.com
Beware of porch pirates after Lincoln man’s package stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the holiday season approaching, more and more packages are being delivered to front doors across Lincoln. And that also means porch pirates will be on the prowl. On Saturday, a viewer sent Channel 8 a video of one such scallywag walking up to his...
