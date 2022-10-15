ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school volleyball scores, Oct. 18

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tuesday was day two of the Heartland Athletic Conference volleyball tournament. The tourney continues on Wednesday before the championship games on Thursday. HAC Tournament scores:. Lincoln East defeats Lincoln North Star 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 Lincoln Pius X defeats Columbus 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15 Lincoln Southwest...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Journey coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Lincoln next year. The band will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 25, as part of its “Freedom Tour” and will feature special guest Toto. Journey, diamond-selling Rock & Roll hall of famers, will...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Midday Interview: Lincoln Expo returns on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual Lincoln Expo at Pinnacle Bank Arena this Wednesday. The event is Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Lincoln Expo is one of the region’s largest business tradeshows and will feature more than...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Our brush with winter continues

Upon stepping outside on Tuesday, you’ll quickly realize that our brush with winter will carry on. Temperatures started in the teens to low-20s across the area on Tuesday morning, and the chilly air will remain during the day. We’re forecasting high temperatures in the middle and upper-40s in and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman cited in deadly motorcycle crash on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on Sept. 24. LPD told Channel 8 on Tuesday morning that her citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana. The deadly collision happened at Northwest...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPD, LFR and others to host Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If you’re looking for some early Halloween fun for the whole family, head to the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday for a Trunk-or-Treat. The Lincoln Police Union is hosting the event with Lincoln Fire & Rescue, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and UNL Police.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

15-year-old Waverly stabbing victim released from hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 15-year-old who was stabbed multiple times, including in the heart, has been released from the hospital, authorities say. He was stabbed at Wayne Park in Waverly on Thursday. The teenager who attacked him wanted to become famous, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
WAVERLY, NE
klkntv.com

Beware of porch pirates after Lincoln man’s package stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the holiday season approaching, more and more packages are being delivered to front doors across Lincoln. And that also means porch pirates will be on the prowl. On Saturday, a viewer sent Channel 8 a video of one such scallywag walking up to his...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy