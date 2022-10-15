COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire was reported at a Colorado Springs Walmart for the second time in a 24-hour period on Friday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Walmart off 8th Street was evacuated at about 10:17 a.m. on Friday. The same store had previously been evacuated and closed on Thursday for a small fire in the men’s section.

