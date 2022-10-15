Read full article on original website
Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
CSPD arrests two after store clerk menaced with gun
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they have arrested two people after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk and a customer, in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 21. According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called downtown to a convenience store on […]
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are hoping the public can help them track down a shoplifting suspect. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspect on Thursday that can be viewed on the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Big R store.
Wrong way driver arrested on I-25, police say
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly drove south in the northbound lanes of I-25 late Thursday, Oct. 20. According to CSPD, at around 11:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of I-25 and East Woodmen Road on reports of a sedan driving southbound in […]
Suspect sought following 2 small fires at a Walmart in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire was reported at a Colorado Springs Walmart for the second time in a 24-hour period on Friday. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Walmart off 8th Street was evacuated at about 10:17 a.m. on Friday. The same store had previously been evacuated and closed on Thursday for a small fire in the men’s section.
Man arrested after officers respond to disturbance at home
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for a felony warrant after officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a disturbance early Friday morning on Oct. 21. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ‘unknown call for service,’ at an apartment complex near Underwood Point and Braeswood Point. Police records […]
Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
Shooting involving a deputy in Canon City under investigation
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving a law enforcement officer is under investigation in Canon City. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reporting the incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office states a deputy was called to an area close to the Country Green apartments on the report of a man with a gun.
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
Crash victim on Vista Del Pico Boulevard identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died from a rollover traffic crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Sept. 24, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. A completed autopsy confirmed 19-year-old, Tate Byrum, as the victim who died as a result of his injuries. At 12:15 a.m., CSPD was called near […]
Shots fired during encounter between Fremont County deputies and suspect; suspect injured
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was hospitalized following a confrontation with Fremont County deputies. The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to the Country Green apartments off Highway 50 and Dozier Avenue just before 8:30 Thursday morning on reports of a man with a gun. He had left the scene when deputies pulled up but was found about 15 minutes later.
Arrest made following discovery of threatening note at high school in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an arrest after finding a threatening note on a high school campus north of Colorado Springs Thursday. Deputies said that a note referencing a bomb threat scheduled for Friday was found in a restroom at Palmer...
Man arrested for domestic violence incident, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after responding to a family disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Shortly before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 2200 block of North Chelton Road, which is near North Academy Boulevard and […]
Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
Three men arrested in criminal poaching investigation
(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — An ongoing criminal poaching investigation in Park County led to the arrest of three men, Tuesday on Oct. 18. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) executed search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to […]
Colorado Springs home searched and three men arrested in connection to alleged poaching ring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three men are accused of having ties to an alleged poaching ring in Park County. Two Colorado Springs addresses and one Freemont County address were searched in the investigation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said in a press release. One of the suspects, Robert Schlitt, talked...
Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for two of the three vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead. On Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Maizeland Rd. at 10:07 regarding an auto versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash. At the scene, police found a body in the The post Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD Statement: Investigation underway after woman was fatally struck by brush truck
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department has released a statement after a woman died after being hit by a Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck. It happened near downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday. CSPD says that firefighters were responding to reports of a man attempting to...
Victim identified in fatal crash near UCCS
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 20-year-old, Connor Breen, of Colorado Springs died on scene after being hit by the vehicle. Officers were called to the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road regarding a […]
