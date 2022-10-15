ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Marries Alex Kavanagh After Postponing Wedding Due to COVID-19

By Rosie Marder
 2 days ago
Lesley Murphy and Alex Kav Courtesy of Alex Kav/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds! Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy and Alex Kavanagh are married.

The pair tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, Kapalua, on Friday, October 14, after having to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We did it! 💍 ,” the LimitLes founder, 35, captioned an Instagram Story snap from the ceremony. “You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The couple got engaged in February 2020 and announced the news via Instagram two days after Kavanagh’s romantic proposal at Manhattan Beach, California.

“2/4/20, a day I’ll never forget,” Murphy captioned a series of photos of the pair hand in hand on the beach. “We’re boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft #ToKavAndToHold.”

For his part, the Australia native shared his own message about their engagement via Instagram.

“Been waiting a very long time for this special moment @lesleyannemurphy,” he penned. “After spending over 18 months together side by side traveling 25 plus countries, meeting her beautiful friends and family many times at various special family occasions, Lesley making the trip down under a few times to meet the family and spend quality time getting to know everyone. Life is pretty crazy when all the stars align and the right person comes into your life at the right time just when you need it. Never give up on love.”

Kavanagh continued to share his devotion to his fiancée in his lengthy post. “I knew I wanted to get to know Lesley more after our first interaction, this stunning ray of light with the kindest heart was single?! Not sure how this was humanly possible, but it was! LUCKY ME!” Kavanagh wrote. “I’ve been planning this proposal for months, from asking Lesley parents for permission, to finding the perfect ring and planning a pretty over the top proposal with 5 drones, 3 cinematographers, 3 photographers all capturing the moment … Lesley, I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to share the rest of our lives together.”

One year later, the Arkansas native and the DroneGear founder welcomed a baby girl, Nora, in February 2021.

“Meet our newest little valentine,” Murphy captioned the Instagram carousel of images of the newborn at the time. “I find her so perfect that sometimes words fail me and I’m left in tears instead … like right now. Pure love is being home with this little ball of joy on a snowy Valentine’s Day as a family of three.”

The former ABC personality appeared on Sean Lowe’s season 17 of The Bachelor, but was eliminated in week 11. She returned for a second chance at love on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2017. Murphy instantly hit it off with Dean Unglert, who was originally from Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. Unglert got down on one knee during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special in 2018 to ask Murphy to move in with him, but the pair announced their split four months later.

Unglert has since moved on with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who he met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

