Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Man shot through window while inside Rainier Beach home

SEATTLE - A man was injured Monday night after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. After 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 9200 block of 60th Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal Halloween decorations from Tacoma family

TACOMA, Wash. - Weeks before Halloween, a Tacoma family had their holiday decorations stolen from their yard again and this time they caught the thieves on camera. Mikalyn Sharp and her kids decorate their home for Halloween every year. "I have people that come around and they take pictures and...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Smoky Sunday ahead with improving air Monday

SEATTLE - Smoke continues to be a problem in Western Washington today. Air quality will improve at least a little on Monday. Until then, plan on record warmth and high fire danger. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 11 a.m. Monday. Sensitive groups (kids, seniors, pregnant people, those...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves woman injured

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South J Street after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots went through a home and hit a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman was taken...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Road rage suspected in shooting death of 24-year-old Everett woman

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The shooting death of a 24-year-old Everett woman on US 2 last weekend is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol as a likely road-rage killing. Scott Davis is the father of the victim, Raelyn Davis. He says she was on her way back from Leavenworth to celebrate his birthday, but she never made it.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Slightly less smoke today, rainy by Friday

SEATTLE - Thankfully, temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Sunday. There will also be slightly less smoke for the Puget Sound lowlands; however, haze will continue to plague many communities over the Cascades. Sunday, a strong combination of offshore winds, high pressure and a "thermal trough" pushed temps...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

MAP: See all the businesses participating in Seattle Restaurant Week

SEATTLE - More than 150 restaurants, food trucks, and pop-ups will be participating in this year's Seattle Restaurant Week promotion– This year will be a little different for diners though. "Though in the past many restaurants offered deep discounts to diners, SRW has pivoted to better meet the needs...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Kent City Council passes ordinance to ban camping on public property

KENT, Wash. - City of Kent leaders unanimously passed an ordinance that would ban camping on public property within the city. Addressing homelessness near the Green River in Kent has been a focus for several months. However, it’s not the only area where people are sleeping outdoors. On Oct....
KENT, WA

