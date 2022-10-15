Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Police say no suspected serial killer in Seattle or King County, despite online rumor
CLAIM: King County detectives have been notifying locals about a serial killer in Seattle after several women in a southern section of the city and the nearby city of Burien were found dead with their bodies posed in the same way. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The King County Sheriff’s Office and...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
q13fox.com
Man shot through window while inside Rainier Beach home
SEATTLE - A man was injured Monday night after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. After 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 9200 block of 60th Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal Halloween decorations from Tacoma family
TACOMA, Wash. - Weeks before Halloween, a Tacoma family had their holiday decorations stolen from their yard again and this time they caught the thieves on camera. Mikalyn Sharp and her kids decorate their home for Halloween every year. "I have people that come around and they take pictures and...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Smoky Sunday ahead with improving air Monday
SEATTLE - Smoke continues to be a problem in Western Washington today. Air quality will improve at least a little on Monday. Until then, plan on record warmth and high fire danger. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 11 a.m. Monday. Sensitive groups (kids, seniors, pregnant people, those...
q13fox.com
Firefighter heading to work rescues person from fiery car on I-90 near Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Troopers are investigating what led up to a multi-car, fiery crash Tuesday morning on the eastbound lanes I-90 near Bellevue Way. The crash happened after 7 a.m. on the East Channel Bridge. At one point it blocked all lanes of traffic and the backup was about four miles long.
q13fox.com
Tacoma drive-by shooting leaves woman injured
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South J Street after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said shots went through a home and hit a 29-year-old woman inside. The woman was taken...
q13fox.com
Authorities deny rumors of serial killer in Seattle area
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have received several inquiries about an alleged serial killer attacking women in the SODO and Burien area, but say they are not investigating any such cases. Posts have been circulating on social media in Western Washington, warning of a serial killer who reportedly targeted women in...
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
q13fox.com
Seattle smashes record high by 16 degrees amid historic autumn heat event
SEATTLE - Halloween is just two weeks away, but those in Seattle were sweating as if it were time to light off Fourth of July fireworks over the weekend amid a historic heat event that left the temperature record books in tatters. A super-heated atmosphere from a strong ridge of...
q13fox.com
Crews continue to contain 'human-caused' 8 Road Fire near Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Wash. - About 100 properties near Eatonville are under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation order due to a wildfire that was human-caused. The 8 Road Fire was first reported on Oct. 15 at about 4 p.m. Fire officials said the fire is burning on Washington State Department of...
q13fox.com
Road rage suspected in shooting death of 24-year-old Everett woman
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The shooting death of a 24-year-old Everett woman on US 2 last weekend is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol as a likely road-rage killing. Scott Davis is the father of the victim, Raelyn Davis. He says she was on her way back from Leavenworth to celebrate his birthday, but she never made it.
q13fox.com
Wildfire fighting strategy: Why some fires are left to burn, and what it means for air quality
WASHINGTON - Air quality has improved in Puget Sound, but air quality alerts remain in play as wildfires around the state continue to spew smoke into the air. At points this weekend, air quality in Seattle ranked among the worst in the world. "This is the worst it’s ever been...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Slightly less smoke today, rainy by Friday
SEATTLE - Thankfully, temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Sunday. There will also be slightly less smoke for the Puget Sound lowlands; however, haze will continue to plague many communities over the Cascades. Sunday, a strong combination of offshore winds, high pressure and a "thermal trough" pushed temps...
q13fox.com
Kenmore man convicted for killing half-sister, putting her burned remains in suitcase
KENMORE, Wash. - A Kenmore man has been convicted for the brutal murder, dismemberment and disposal of his half-sister in 2016. A jury found 48-year-old David Haggard guilty of second-degree murder for killing his half-sister, Jamie, who was 27 years old when she vanished around June 8, 2016. Throughout the...
q13fox.com
Employee shot during attempted robbery in Columbia City; search continues for suspect
SEATTLE - A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting during an attempted robbery Monday in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance before noon in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South, and shortly after the initial call another person called 911 to report a man was shot in the same area.
q13fox.com
MAP: See all the businesses participating in Seattle Restaurant Week
SEATTLE - More than 150 restaurants, food trucks, and pop-ups will be participating in this year's Seattle Restaurant Week promotion– This year will be a little different for diners though. "Though in the past many restaurants offered deep discounts to diners, SRW has pivoted to better meet the needs...
q13fox.com
Kent City Council passes ordinance to ban camping on public property
KENT, Wash. - City of Kent leaders unanimously passed an ordinance that would ban camping on public property within the city. Addressing homelessness near the Green River in Kent has been a focus for several months. However, it’s not the only area where people are sleeping outdoors. On Oct....
q13fox.com
Troopers investigate fatal road rage shooting on SR 2 in Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - The Washington State patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect and car that drove away from the scene after a deadly shooting in Skykomish over the weekend. The incident happened before 8 p.m. Saturday on State Route 2 near milepost 63.
