Marlboro, NY

Football: Durling, Robertson dazzle as Marlboro's offense erupts against Rondout

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago
MARLBORO - On an evening when seemingly everything went in their favor, perhaps even more so than could've been imagined, never was the audience more gleeful than when No. 70 was spotted jogging onto the field.

Luke Hoffmann drew the loudest cheers from a cheerful student section at Marlboro High School.

"Everybody loves him," football teammate Ryan Durling said. "He walks down the hallway and everybody is dapping him up. He's a character and really likable, so the crowd really wanted to see him in the game."

The 320-pound defensive lineman entered with about five minutes remaining and helped get a stop, which resulted in his name being chanted as if he had just made the game-saving play.

"It felt amazing," the sophomore said of the adulation. "I don't get to play that much and I guess they wanted to see me."

Those roaring fans saw just about everything they wanted to as Marlboro steamrolled Rondout Valley, 69-0, Friday night in what for them was a feel-good win.

Durling scored three touchdowns in the first half, Colin Robertson rushed for three scores in the second half, and Antonio Hickman had two touchdowns, leading an offense that matched its point total of the first five games combined.

"It's fun when everything is clicking like this," said quarterback Miles Brooks, who threw a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter. "We're starting to become the team we have the potential to be."

What it means

The Iron Dukes have won three straight and, as encouraging for them, the offense has erupted in the last two. They broke out with 35 points the previous week against Liberty, then almost doubled that against an overmatched Rondout.

"We graduated 17 from last year, so we had a lot of spots to fill with younger or inexperienced players," Marlboro coach Ryan Brooks said of the slow star. "They've been working hard, but it took time for everyone to get settled and start to gel."

The offensive line of Ryan Emig, Michael DiViesti, Nick Gephard, Sam Garitta and Nick Atkins struggled initially but has gradually meshed. Now, Miles Brooks said, "they look unstoppable." The group consistently opened wide lanes and sealed the edges on outside runs, sometimes allowing the backs to sprint untouched.

This was a vintage performance for a program whose signature has long been its dynamic running game, and the Dukes came within two points of their single-game scoring record.

"It was frustrating, but we never stopped thinking we could make it happen," Durling said of the team averaging 13.8 points through the first month. "We knew the talent was here; it was just about getting it right."

Player of the Game

Durling ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns and made nine tackles at linebacker. He also set the tone early with his physicality. The running back showed off his speed and power on two long scoring runs, including a 29-yard burst on which he demolished a defender at the goal line. That play, especially, energized his teammates.

"It's definitely exciting," Miles Brooks said. "When you see an offensive player laying someone out like that, it gets everybody fired up."

By the numbers

Rondout Valley (2-5) ― Collin Seablom had a sack, Johnny Soi recovered a fumble and Connor Slinsky had two pass deflections. The Ganders had only 17 players on their active roster.

Marlboro (4-3) ― Tyler Moulds and Max McKiever each had an interception, and Antonio Hickman and Emig each had a sack. Kadofi Abbott made 11 tackles and Bernd Stoerchle had 10, including three for loss. Chris DeNatale had 91 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Rocco Carozza ran for a 33-yard touchdown.

Up next

Rondout Valley hosts Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday. Marlboro visits Red Hook at 1 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last season's Section 9 Class B semifinal.

They said it

"Dino nuggets with Chic-fil-A sauce, that's what I want," Durling said of a possible celebratory meal. "I've been eating those nuggets since I was little. There's nothing wrong with it."

"The guys who are returning definitely remember what it felt like for Red Hook to end our season," Ryan Brooks said of that loss, which ended Marlboro's run of 11 seasons reaching at least the section final. "But, with so many new guys here, we're not treating it as a redemption game. The focus is more on playoff seeding and keeping our ship righted."

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

