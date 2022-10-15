Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KCRG.com
“It’s completely us against the world” Iowa adopting the underdog mentality against No. 2 Ohio State
One of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants access to police records, that may indicate prior shootings between him and one of the victims. Dubuque leading the way towards a sustainable future. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dubuque hosted leaders from across North America at the...
KCRG.com
Jury finds former Waterloo bus driver not guilty in 2016 shooting
The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for loan forgiveness program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for the president's loan forgiveness...
KCRG.com
FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids
The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KCRG.com
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees
At least 8 dead in Iran prison fire, amid nationwide antigovernmental protests. A fire has killed at least eight prisoners in Iran's capital city. People in Ukraine are dealing with the fallout of explosive-laden suicide drones. Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. It's...
KBUR
Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison
Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
KCRG.com
Hinson discharged from hospital
One of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants access to police records, that may indicate prior shootings between him and one of the victims. Dubuque leading the way towards a sustainable future. Updated: 1 hour ago. Dubuque hosted leaders from across North America at the...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley says team has ‘completed this mission’ to feed Florida hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team have completed their mission to feed hurricane victims in Florida. Fairley and his team left earlier this month on a mission to provide food for those...
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Community School District to discuss search for new superintendent
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday. Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection. Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Local surgical oncologist busts myths about breast cancer. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dr. Ingrid Lizarraga, a breast surgical...
KCRG.com
CRCSD approves consulting firm for superintendent search
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday night the Cedar Rapids Community School Board voted to hire Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates consulting firm in the search for a new superintendent. The board voted unanimously to hire that firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois. The district is paying more than $24,000 for...
KCRG.com
Many voice disapproval on Linn County Conservation Board’s plans to pave nature trail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grant Wood Trail is off of Highway 13 near Marion’s Waldo’s Rock Park. The county wants to expand its length and width, and pave it to make it more handicap accessible. Some say this will take away its natural beauty. As Jacque Keppler...
KCRG.com
Show You Care: A place for men to recover from substance abuse issues
People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 51 minutes ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
KCRG.com
New FedEx Ground facility to open in Cedar Rapids, adds 300 jobs ahead of holidays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new FedEx Ground automated sorting facility is opening in Cedar Rapids in time for the holiday shipping season. The company says it’ll bring 300 jobs for the holiday season, with opportunities to remain with the company even after the holidays are over. In...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
KCRG.com
‘Lights on After School’ celebration in Dyersville
Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants access to police records, that...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
Comments / 0