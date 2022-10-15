ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Jury finds former Waterloo bus driver not guilty in 2016 shooting

The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for loan forgiveness program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for the president's loan forgiveness...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

FedEx facility hiring in SW Cedar Rapids

The Lights on After School event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs. Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

At least 8 dead in Iran prison fire, amid nationwide antigovernmental protests. A fire has killed at least eight prisoners in Iran's capital city. People in Ukraine are dealing with the fallout of explosive-laden suicide drones. Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. It's...
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Three men accused of dealing drugs in Waterloo area sentenced to prison

Waterloo, IA- Three men who were arrested with large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to prison. Radio Iowa reports that court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Hinson discharged from hospital

One of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants access to police records, that may indicate prior shootings between him and one of the victims. Dubuque leading the way towards a sustainable future. Updated: 1 hour ago. Dubuque hosted leaders from across North America at the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

CRCSD approves consulting firm for superintendent search

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday night the Cedar Rapids Community School Board voted to hire Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates consulting firm in the search for a new superintendent. The board voted unanimously to hire that firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois. The district is paying more than $24,000 for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

‘Lights on After School’ celebration in Dyersville

Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury. A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital. One of the men charged in the deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants access to police records, that...
DYERSVILLE, IA

