Asher Keddie is 'lined up to play' lead in TV adaptation of Mamamia founder's 2017 memoir Work Strife Balance

By A. James
 4 days ago

Popular Australian actress Asher Keddie is set to star in a TV series adapted from the memoir of controversial journalist Mia Freedman.

The show is based on the Mamamia founder's 2017 book, Work Strife Balance, but Asher, 48, won't be playing Mia in the series reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Instead, the fan favourite will use Mia as a 'loose inspiration' for the role which is centred around a female publisher and mother of three.

Popular Australian actress Asher Keddie is set to star in a TV series adapted from 'work Strife Balance' the memoir of controversial journalist and Mamamia founder Mia Freedman

Mia, now 51, first rose to fame as the youngest ever editor of mass-circulation magazine Cosmopolitan when she was 25.

She shares three children with husband Jason Lavigne: sons, Luca, 24, and Remy, 13 and daughter, Coco, 16.

According to the report, Asher's character won't be called Mia, but the role will share some 'striking similarities', in the planned series, which will be a comedy-drama.

Sydney based production company Made Up Stories is currently developing a script for the series.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Asher Keddie will not be playing Mia in the planned comediy-drama, but the role will share some 'striking similarities' with the famed publisher Pictured: Mia Freedman

Filmmaker Bruna Papandrea, who was behind Nicole Kidman's Amazon Prime Video streaming hit, Nine Perfect Strangers, will produce the Freedman series.

Earlier this month, The Daily Telegraph revealed that Mia will take a credit on the new show as a producer.

Meanwhile, the report also revealed that screenwriter Sarah Scheller from the ABC's hit show, The Letdown, is involved in developing the show.

Filmmaker Bruna Papandrea, who was behind Nicole Kidman's Amazon Prime Video streaming hit, Nine Perfect Strangers, will produce the Freedman series Pictured: The cover of Mia's 2017 best-selling memoir, soon to be TV series

One insider told the paper that fans should not expect a faithful adaptation of Mia's book.

'It’s a more broadly based story about what is happening in society with women who want to and can have it all,' they explained to the publication.

In her candid memoir, Ms Freedman talks about her abortion, anxiety and bulimia – and says writing the book is the hardest thing she's ever done.

For almost two decades, Ms Freedman has struggled with maintaining the work-life balance that so many working mothers do – and felt the guilt too.

Asher Keddie in a scene from Nine Perfect Strangers

