Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Card Chronicle
Louisville men’s basketball picked 12th in preseason ACC media poll
The Louisville men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 12th out of 15 teams in the ACC by a vote of the league’s media members. It is the lowest preseason projection for the Cardinals since joining the conference in 2014. U of L also did not place...
Virginia Offers Sharpshooting Four-Star Point Guard
The No. 1-ranked player from Kentucky in the recruiting class of 2024 picked up an offer from UVA on Monday night
Card Chronicle
Louisville women No. 7 in preseason AP poll
Louisville’s 2022-23 quest to bring home the first women’s NCAA tournament title in program history will begin from the No. 7 spot in the AP top 25 poll. Remarkably, this is the eighth straight season where U of L will begin with a top 10 ranking. The Cardinals...
Card Chronicle
Louisville-Wake Forest set for 3:30 kickoff on ACC Network
Louisville’s week 8 game against the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest has been slotted for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network. It will be the Cards’ first 3:30 kick of the season. U of L leads the all-time series with Wake by a count of 6-3,...
UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN
Johnson is now the No. 24 overall recruit in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2023
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville edged out of top five, South Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25
Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. Meanwhile, head coach Jeff Walz and his Louisville Cardinals were edged out of the top five, earning a No. 7 preseason ranking. What You Need To Know.
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
wmra.org
Fishersville Antiques Expo draws local, international dealers
Vendors from as close as Charlottesville and as far away as France converged at the Fishersville Antiques Expo over the weekend. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. It was a sunny, breezy day outside the Augusta Expo Event Center on Friday. Vehicles lined the parking lot and surrounding fields, bearing license plates from North Carolina, Delaware, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Two hundred and fifty antiques dealers had set up canopies outside and booths in multiple buildings and barns.
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices continue to rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
WLKY.com
Kentucky venues hosting more than two million visitors; doubling last year's total
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Venues, which include the Exposition Center and the International Convention Center in Louisville, is back to hosting full-capacity events. This year alone, the venues have hosted over 2.2 million guests at events, doubling the 1.o96 million they hosted last year. The most recent will be...
JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
WLKY.com
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
