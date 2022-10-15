ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Louisville women No. 7 in preseason AP poll

Louisville’s 2022-23 quest to bring home the first women’s NCAA tournament title in program history will begin from the No. 7 spot in the AP top 25 poll. Remarkably, this is the eighth straight season where U of L will begin with a top 10 ranking. The Cardinals...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-Wake Forest set for 3:30 kickoff on ACC Network

Louisville’s week 8 game against the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest has been slotted for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on the ACC Network. It will be the Cards’ first 3:30 kick of the season. U of L leads the all-time series with Wake by a count of 6-3,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wmra.org

Fishersville Antiques Expo draws local, international dealers

Vendors from as close as Charlottesville and as far away as France converged at the Fishersville Antiques Expo over the weekend. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. It was a sunny, breezy day outside the Augusta Expo Event Center on Friday. Vehicles lined the parking lot and surrounding fields, bearing license plates from North Carolina, Delaware, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Two hundred and fifty antiques dealers had set up canopies outside and booths in multiple buildings and barns.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cardinalnews.org

Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’

This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices continue to rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going up in Virginia. AAA says the average price in the commonwealth as of Monday, October 17, is $3.57. That’s up $0.08 from this time last week. Meanwhile, Charlottesville’s average price is $3.59, up $0.10 since last Monday. The local bargain...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHAS11

JCPS: Elementary school cancels classes on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Jefferson County Public School isn't going to have classes Tuesday. In a letter sent to parents, Wheatley Elementary Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges said because of a gas leak and the expected freezing temperatures, school has been canceled. Hedges said there is no water or heat...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy