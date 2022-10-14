LANSING, Mich. — Eighteen individuals and organizations were recognized during Friday's Excellence Awards ceremony, presented annually by the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons (BSBP). These awards recognize individuals who achieved their goals for employment or independent living after vision loss, as well as organizations who represent the values of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and BSBP’s core values of inclusion and diversity.

