Michigan unemployment rate steady during September

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged over the month at 4.1 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Statewide employment edged up by 2,000, while total unemployment was unchanged. Michigan’s September workforce was essentially unchanged over the month, inching up by 2,000 since August.
Employment and independence achievements celebrated by BSBP

LANSING, Mich. — Eighteen individuals and organizations were recognized during Friday's Excellence Awards ceremony, presented annually by the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons (BSBP). These awards recognize individuals who achieved their goals for employment or independent living after vision loss, as well as organizations who represent the values of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and BSBP’s core values of inclusion and diversity.
Careers in Energy Week puts focus on growth of jobs in clean energy

As part of Careers in Energy Week, MI Environment looks at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. Governor Whitmer has proclaimed Oct. 17 to 21 Careers in Energy Week, noting that Michigan’s energy industry currently boasts nearly 116,000 jobs. Total employment in the field is projected to increase by 7.5% between 2020 and 2030.
U.P. roadside parks set to close for season

ESCANABA, Mich. - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Thursday, Oct. 27. MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close annually in late October and reopen in late April. In addition, the...

