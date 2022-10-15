Fresno officials move to head off evictions. Tenants say they have nowhere to go

Fresno City officials, led by City Councilman Miguel Arias, moved Friday night to head off the eviction of families at a downtown apartment complex that might have put about 100 children on the street.

Officials learned of the families’ plight after 13-year-old Phillip Alejandrez told his Tihipite Middle School coach about the evictions taking place at The Reserved Apartment Homes near Tulare and First streets. Principal Marilyn López then passed the word to the Fresno City Council, and that led to a temporary eviction stay until Monday, as officials try to find a more long-term solution. That might include the city’s Eviction Protection Program.

About half of the units had already been cleared, however.

Arias said that the complex was sold in June, and residents were given 90 days to find another place to live. He said a new owner planned renovations at the complex, necessitating the evictions. On Friday night, some residents’ beds and other belongings were moved to the parking lot of the complex as people scrambled to find new homes.

That has not been easy, however, because apartment units are in short supply, and rents for those that are available continue to climb.

Said Arias: “There’s basically zero vacancy in Fresno (now).”

Some residents at The Reserved Apartment Homes at First and Tulare streets were left with their belongings in the parking lot Friday, although they had not found a new place to live after new owners evicted the tenants. Jim Guy/The Fresno Bee

The councilman argued that while the evictions might be legal, they might also be unethical. He said the new owner had not “pulled permits,” with the city for planned renovations, raising questions about the urgency of the evictions.

Efforts to reach owners or representatives of the complex for this story, including Fresno attorney Tyler Lester, were unsuccessful.

Arias said there were other complications at the complex. Some residents did not have power and, consequently, should not have been charged rent until the lights were back on.

There is also emotional stress. López, the Tehipite principal, reportedly told the council that the eviction were affecting the physical and emotional health of her students.

Adults were feeling it as well.

Rochelle Lovato, who lives in the complex with her non-ambulatory mother, said she was due a rental deposit return, but would probably not receive it for a month. She was counting on the money to secure a new apartment. She also worried whether her mother’s housing voucher would cover the cost of another apartment with higher rent.