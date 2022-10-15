ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Coastal commission approves Newport Bay dredging plan

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JlWrB_0iZqTxjk00

Alex Biston's Friday Weather Forecast (Oct. 14) 02:38

In an 8-1 vote, the California Coast Commission has approved the plan to contain contaminated sediment in Lower Newport Bay.

The plan would incorporate a confined aquatic disposal facility, or CAD, that could hold about 112,500 cubic yards of the sediment that was contaminated by DDT, mercury and other chemicals. Officials hope to dredge at least 282,400 cubic yards of the dredged material.

Essentially, the plan is to dig a hole for the contaminated sediment and cover it with clean sand. The commission said that this plan was the "least damaging feasible alternative for disposal of contaminated sediments."

Despite the sediment being contaminated, Newport Beach Public Works Director Chris Miller told the commission that the sediment was not toxic.

"The EPA has informed us it is not toxic or threatening and can remain in place," Miller said. "It is not toxic or hazardous."

The organization OC Coastkeeper opposed the project, claiming that city officials "misrepresented" the project's danger.

"We were hopeful that the Coast Commission would deny the project and push the city to develop a safer plan to address the hazardous sediment," Coastkeeper President Garry Brown said.

Brown added that the commission addressed some of his organizations concerns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo board finalizes new short-term rental regulations

The Board of Supervisors today formally adopted new regulations for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits.   "We're moving in the right direction, taking steps we need," Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote in favor of The post RivCo board finalizes new short-term rental regulations appeared first on KESQ.
CBS LA

Long Beach residents say public transportation is making homeless crisis worse

Behind her smile and greeting, Modica's Deli owner Orsa Modica is hiding her fear. "We are definitely in a crisis," she said. Modica said that the homeless crisis is ruining her beloved City of Long Beach. On Monday morning, a 21-year-old homeless man was arrested for stabbing four people, killing one. Many believe the root of the problem stems from the terminal train station downtown. "The A-Line has been turned into a mobile homeless shelter and, unfortunately, the Metro Company is dumping them off here every night," said property manager Joe Harding.Per Los Angeles Metro policy, all riders, including the homeless, must exit...
LONG BEACH, CA
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Burbank to allow one day of outdoor watering per week starting in November

Officials with the City of Burbank announced Tuesday that residents will be allowed to water their lawns and outdoor plants one day per week starting Nov. 1. A Sustainable Water Use Ordinance is now in State III. The ordinance limits potable water usage for outdoor watering due to the California drought. During the colder months of November through March, outdoor irrigation will be allowed on Saturdays only before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m., for up to 15 minutes per irrigation station, officials said. The City of Burbank said additional requirements for the watering schedule include the ban of any outdoor evaporative cooling device usage, such as misters. Also, swimming pools, wading pools, and spas must be covered when not in use to decrease water evaporation. Burbank Water and Power offers a $50 bill credit to residents for pool covers.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Orange County bus strike averted

Orange County bus service is expected to not be interrupted Monday after the Orange County Transportation Authority agreed to resume negotiations with the union representing 150 maintenance employees.Orange County was bracing for a bus strike as OCTA maintenance employees broke off contract talks and were scheduled to begin their walkout at one minute past midnight Monday morning.But the OCTA said in a release Monday morning bus service will continue with some delays possible for passengers. The OCTA and the union were contacted by the Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Sunday requesting parties continue negotiating."OC Bus is a critical public service for...
CBS LA

Caltrans workers discover possible human remains blocking pipe under 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa

Authorities are investigating the possible discovery of human remains in a pipe underneath the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa. California Department of Transportation workers were made aware of the blocked pipe near Baker Street sometime Monday. Using a robotic camera, crews inspecting the culvert reported seeing a skeleton.Crews began clearing the obstruction at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, hoping to flush the blockage. Until it was cleared it could not be confirmed whether the blockage was actually human remains. Both California Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities were assisting with the incident. Coroner's officials were also asked to be on hand at the time that the pipe is flushed, according to OCSD Sergeant Scott Steinle.As they worked to flush the blockage, a buildup of debris prevented them from extracting the remains. Instead, they resorted to vacuuming the debris from the pipe. The pipe, 26 inches wide, is big enough for a person to crawl into, but officials noted that as the pipe continues it gets noticeably narrower. According to CHP Officer Anselmo Templado, they do not believe there to be any signs of foul play. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

CBS2 Investigates: The questions surrounding the accuracy of latest LA homeless count

Officials said the number of homeless in Los Angeles County was up just over 4% this year compared with double digits previously. The numbers seem to defy what we see on the streets - and even some unhoused are laughing at the results."LAHSA came back in this area with zero people homeless living on the streets?" said unhoused resident Bill Young. "[Laughs] wow, that's funny."Bill Young and his friends could only laugh after learning about parts of the latest L.A. Homeless Count. For six years, Young and his friends said they have been homeless, living with their dogs in vans...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California

Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Ant Anstead Lists Laguna Beach Beach House for $3.3 Million

Ant Anstead is selling the Laguna Beach, California home he once called the "house of my dreams." The cottage is now on the market for $3.3 million. The British TV host bought the house in May 2021, about 10 months after his split from ex-wife Christina Hall. The cottage was...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

How Irvine Council Candidates Answer Questions on Great Park, Traffic and Clean Energy￼

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. Irvine voters are about to decide who will run one of the largest cities in the county, managing a rapidly growing population, the largest municipal construction project in Orange County and other issues facing the city.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Paul Krekorian voted in as LA City Council President after Nury Martinez's resignation

Nearly a week after Nury Martinez offered her resignation, the Los Angeles City Council has elected Paul Krekorian as its new council president. Krekorian, who represents District 2, will be immediately tasked with leading the council through a turbulent stretch, with Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo facing fierce calls to resign for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal.He was unanimously voted into the position, securing a 10-0 vote in the absence of de León, Cedillo, Councilman Curren Price, who was also vying for the position, and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez."The presidency will be a collective enterprise," Krekorian, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
25K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy