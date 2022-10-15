Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
County group resumes 'Dining in History'
After a two-year hiatus, the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS) has resumed its regular programming, including the annual "Dining in History" event. As its name implies, the event is held at an historic site in Madison County and includes a program about the location. In years past, it has been held in the Madison County Courthouse for the building’s centennial, at the Wildey Theatre, and at Diamond Mineral Springs.
recordpatriot.com
Carlinville celebrates new Public Safety Center
CARLINVILLE — A dedication ceremony and open house were held Monday, Oct. 17, to celebrate the renovation of the former Frontier Building at 225 N. Broad St. in Carlinville into a multi-purpose Public Safety Center. The 6,800-square-foot building is the new home of a new state-of-the-art police station and...
recordpatriot.com
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
White Satin Extravaganza: 9 a.m., Girls in White Satin Bridal and Formal Wear, 300 E. State St. | Purchase your wedding gown during sale and one will be donated in your name to Brides Against Breast Cancer. For appointment and more information, call 217-245-5400. Pub Peddler- Bicycle Pub Crawl: 9:30...
wdbr.com
RIP “Mr Z”
It may as well have been called “Mike Zimmers Night” Monday at the Springfield Public Schools board meeting – the first since the passing of the longtime teacher, coach, administrator, volunteer, and board member Oct. 5. “If there ever was an example of ‘I (heart) 186, it...
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 19
• A 16-year-old girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct after being accused of causing a disturbance at Garrison Alternative School, 936 W. Michigan Ave., about 11:10 a.m. Monday. • A girl was cited on a charge of disorderly conduct at 9:44 a.m. Monday after police said she...
nprillinois.org
The Wakery, a local business to serve non-alcoholic drinks late in the evening | Community Voices
Elizabeth Wake is the owner of Wakery, a local business serving non-alcoholic cocktails and drink options in downtown Springfield. She spoke to Community Voices about starting her business at the Farmers Market and how the new brick and mortar location will be open to serve non-alcoholic drinks late into the evening.
recordpatriot.com
Agenda — Beardstown City Council, Oct. 18
BEARDSTOWN — City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. today in City Hall, 105 W. Third St. The meeting will follow a 6 p.m. committee meeting. Discussion of an ordinance modifying regulations pertaining to operation of non-highway vehicles on city streets. Discussion of an...
wlds.com
Barnett to Exit Cass County Government After Five Decades
Time is drawing to a close for five decades in county government for one Cass County Board member. Michael Barnett is not seeking another term on the board after being involved in county government since 1972. Barnett joined county government in June 1972 as the Treasurer of the county. Barnett...
wlds.com
One Person Injured in Old State Road Rollover Crash on Friday
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old State Road late Friday that resulted in one man being airlifted to an area hospital. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports today that a 2014 Ford SUV driven by 42 year old Hank A. Davidson of Jacksonville was traveling westbound on Old State Road at approximately 9PM Friday when the vehicle veered off the pavement to the right and collided with the ditch and culvert on the north side of the roadway near Wallbaum Lane.
wmay.com
Former Urban League Head Named To State Commission
The former head of the Springfield Urban League has been named by Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the state Commission on Equity and Inclusion. The commission’s goal is to assist minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans by providing fair access to job and contracting opportunities with the State.
Springfield, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
recordpatriot.com
Police calling for disposal of unwanted prescription drugs
Police departments in Jacksonville, Carlinville and elsewhere are among those who are asking people to return unused and unneeded medication for disposal. They are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. Jacksonville police will accept medications at the Municipal Building, 200 W. Douglas Ave.
wmay.com
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
‘Haunted’ Alton hotel featured on Ghost Adventures TV show
ALTON, Ill. — The Mineral Springs Hotel is one of the oldest buildings in Alton, Illinois. It has a long history, and there are rumors that it is haunted. The building was featured in a 2019 episode of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures series. “The Mineral Springs Hotel...
Demolition at old Pillsbury Mills site moves forward after environmental testing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Deconstruction of an old factory in Springfield is continuing after a test found only small amounts of toxic materials. A recent environmental test conducted by Fehr Graham at the old Pillsbury Mills site found very negligible amounts of asbestos in the buildings and no industrial contaminants in the soil, but low […]
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
wlds.com
Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Chatham
The Sangamon County Coroner has reported that two people died last night in a two-vehicle crash south of Chatham on Illinois Route 4. Coroner Jim Allmon says the driver of each vehicle involved in the crash, a 17 year old female from Virden and a 31 year old male from Beardstown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
