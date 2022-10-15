Read full article on original website
Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take. This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in...
edglentoday.com
Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County
PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
Ameren completes $215M infrastructure project for St. Louis region ahead of schedule
Ameren has completed a $215 million infrastructure project for the St. Louis region nearly six months ahead of schedule.
Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
recordpatriot.com
Wood River repairing water main break
WOOD RIVER — Workers on Tuesday morning removed a section of 12-inch water main near North Wood River Avenue between Ferguson and Madison avenues in Wood River. The 12-inch main broke Monday. Most of Wood River has been impacted by the break. Anybody experiencing a loss of water pressure...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
timesnewspapers.com
Amtrak River Runner To Again Slash Services
Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day. This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
timestribunenews.com
Troy receives grant for new roundabout, gets hit with unexpected IDOT payment
Financial news both welcome and somewhat unwelcome, a six-figure grant and a six-figure unexpected bill, were topics of discussion Monday at the regular bimonthly meeting of the Troy City Council. On the welcome side, with funding now in place, a problematic intersection near Troy is one step closer to being...
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
advantagenews.com
New electric supplier for Bethalto
Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
Washington Missourian
County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River
Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
gladstonedispatch.com
Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
KMOV
Crews work water main break in Belleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
recordpatriot.com
Plummer revealed as owner in zoning dispute
As each side reinforced their positions Thursday on whether property at Illinois 157 and Governors’ Parkway should be rezoned, a surprise representative for the property owner spoke up. Jamie Eads, a representative for Blue High LLC, revealed herself after about 45 minutes into the hour-long Administrative and Community Service...
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
wlds.com
Upcoming Lane Closures on Joe Page Bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures for the Joe Page Bridge over the Illinois River. The bridge carries Illinois Route 100 from Greene & Jersey County travelers into Hardin in Calhoun County. Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 8AM to 8:30PM each...
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
