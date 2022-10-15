ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

edglentoday.com

Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County

PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
teslarati.com

Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois

Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
recordpatriot.com

Wood River repairing water main break

WOOD RIVER — Workers on Tuesday morning removed a section of 12-inch water main near North Wood River Avenue between Ferguson and Madison avenues in Wood River. The 12-inch main broke Monday. Most of Wood River has been impacted by the break. Anybody experiencing a loss of water pressure...
WOOD RIVER, IL
timesnewspapers.com

Amtrak River Runner To Again Slash Services

Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day. This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
KIRKWOOD, MO
timestribunenews.com

Troy receives grant for new roundabout, gets hit with unexpected IDOT payment

Financial news both welcome and somewhat unwelcome, a six-figure grant and a six-figure unexpected bill, were topics of discussion Monday at the regular bimonthly meeting of the Troy City Council. On the welcome side, with funding now in place, a problematic intersection near Troy is one step closer to being...
TROY, IL
KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

New electric supplier for Bethalto

Starting early next year, Bethalto residents may notice a change on their electric bill. The village is part of the popular electric aggregation program like most other municipalities around the region. They recently renegotiated a new contract with a new supplier: Constellation NewEnergy. The rate they negotiated is slightly lower...
BETHALTO, IL
Washington Missourian

County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River

Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
KMOV

Crews work water main break in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
BELLEVILLE, IL
recordpatriot.com

Plummer revealed as owner in zoning dispute

As each side reinforced their positions Thursday on whether property at Illinois 157 and Governors’ Parkway should be rezoned, a surprise representative for the property owner spoke up. Jamie Eads, a representative for Blue High LLC, revealed herself after about 45 minutes into the hour-long Administrative and Community Service...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
wlds.com

Upcoming Lane Closures on Joe Page Bridge

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures for the Joe Page Bridge over the Illinois River. The bridge carries Illinois Route 100 from Greene & Jersey County travelers into Hardin in Calhoun County. Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 8AM to 8:30PM each...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL

