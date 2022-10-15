Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Weekly Awards Abundant Once Again
DeAndre Square Named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week. Senior linebacker DeAndre Square was named Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in No. 22 Kentucky’s 27-17 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State last Saturday, the league announced Monday. Square sealed the win over Mississippi State with an interception with 4:01 remaining. It was the third interception of his career, and the first of the season. He also tallied 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Football 2022 Senior Night
Trigg County celebrated its 2022 football senior class before Friday’s game with Webster County at Perdue Field. Ashlyn Brown provides this gallery.
Madisonville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Madisonville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christian County High School football team will have a game with Madisonville North Hopkins High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
Dawson Springs, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dawson Springs, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Caldwell County High School basketball team will have a game with Dawson Springs High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
theloganjournal.com
Sydnor, Benton and Baker chosen for RHS Athletic Hall of Fame
The R Club announced Friday names of three men who have been selected to comprise the Russellville Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaching legend Clarence ‘Stumpy’ Baker, current football head coach and star athlete Mikie Benton, and football and track speedster Dustin Sydnor will be inducted into the group of elite Panthers on Jan. 6 between district games against visiting Logan County.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Take 1st at King & Queen of the West
It was a first-place finish Saturday for the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels claimed the top prize at the King & Queen of the West Cross Country meet at Christian County High School. The Colonels totaled 59 points on the day to take first in the event. Stewart County and...
whopam.com
WKU President visits with Hopkinsville Rotary
The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got a visit from the President of Western Kentucky University at Tuesday’s weekly meeting. President Timothy Caboni was named to that role in 2017 and says during that time, they’ve seen their share of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting the role of postsecondary education to fit a modern world and paving the way for more students to succeed. He says they have around 150 students from Christian County currently at WKU, and they’re always looking for more.
whopam.com
Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday October 19th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Legacy of A.H. McNeil in Hopkinsville seen as a path to racial reconciliation
A version of this article first ran in The Sunday Brew newsletter. Get stories like this one delivered to your inbox by subscribing to Hoptown Chronicle’s newsletters. The purpose of honoring the Rev. Alexander Hamilton McNeil — for his ministry more than 100 years ago in Hopkinsville — came into focus Saturday during a service at Grace Episcopal Church.
whopam.com
Katherine Scott Lawson
(Age 88, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday October 18th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
wdrb.com
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
whopam.com
Douglas Lee Haskins
(66, of Elkton) Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, with burial to follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Latham Funeral Home is in charge.
whvoradio.com
Woman Reported Missing In Hopkinsville
A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing...
whopam.com
Robbye Allen Ellis
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday October 19th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am until the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
whopam.com
CCPS looking to improve scores, ranking as state assessment data comes in
The state assessment data is back, and the data for Christian County Public Schools shows there is plenty of room for improvement as the district moves forward with goals to get there. Speaking with local media, district officials explained the new assessment ranking system—its color coded this year, with rankings...
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell’s garrison command sergeant major on why he joined Army | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour is the garrison command sergeant major for Fort Campbell. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share the story of why he joined the Army, what a garrison CSM does, what makes Fort Campbell special and some great events coming to post.
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
whopam.com
Charles Nicholson
There will be no services at this time for 84 year old Charles Nicholson of Cadiz, KY. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
