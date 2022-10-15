The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got a visit from the President of Western Kentucky University at Tuesday’s weekly meeting. President Timothy Caboni was named to that role in 2017 and says during that time, they’ve seen their share of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting the role of postsecondary education to fit a modern world and paving the way for more students to succeed. He says they have around 150 students from Christian County currently at WKU, and they’re always looking for more.

