Christian County, KY

Weekly Awards Abundant Once Again

DeAndre Square Named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week. Senior linebacker DeAndre Square was named Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in No. 22 Kentucky’s 27-17 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State last Saturday, the league announced Monday. Square sealed the win over Mississippi State with an interception with 4:01 remaining. It was the third interception of his career, and the first of the season. He also tallied 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
High School Football PRO

Madisonville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christian County High School football team will have a game with Madisonville North Hopkins High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Dawson Springs, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Caldwell County High School basketball team will have a game with Dawson Springs High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
theloganjournal.com

Sydnor, Benton and Baker chosen for RHS Athletic Hall of Fame

The R Club announced Friday names of three men who have been selected to comprise the Russellville Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaching legend Clarence ‘Stumpy’ Baker, current football head coach and star athlete Mikie Benton, and football and track speedster Dustin Sydnor will be inducted into the group of elite Panthers on Jan. 6 between district games against visiting Logan County.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Colonels Take 1st at King & Queen of the West

It was a first-place finish Saturday for the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels claimed the top prize at the King & Queen of the West Cross Country meet at Christian County High School. The Colonels totaled 59 points on the day to take first in the event. Stewart County and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

WKU President visits with Hopkinsville Rotary

The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville got a visit from the President of Western Kentucky University at Tuesday’s weekly meeting. President Timothy Caboni was named to that role in 2017 and says during that time, they’ve seen their share of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting the role of postsecondary education to fit a modern world and paving the way for more students to succeed. He says they have around 150 students from Christian County currently at WKU, and they’re always looking for more.
whopam.com

Richard “Mouse” Maurice Bradley

(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday October 19th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Katherine Scott Lawson

(Age 88, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday October 18th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLWT 5

Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Douglas Lee Haskins

(66, of Elkton) Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, with burial to follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Latham Funeral Home is in charge.
ELKTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Reported Missing In Hopkinsville

A woman was reported missing on Burley Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday. Christian County Emergency Management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green was last seen on Burley Avenue Monday and has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury. She is described as a female with brown hair and was last seen wearing...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Robbye Allen Ellis

(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday October 19th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am until the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell’s garrison command sergeant major on why he joined Army | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour is the garrison command sergeant major for Fort Campbell. This week, he joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share the story of why he joined the Army, what a garrison CSM does, what makes Fort Campbell special and some great events coming to post.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wdrb.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Charles Nicholson

There will be no services at this time for 84 year old Charles Nicholson of Cadiz, KY. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

