ithaca.com
Ithaca Announces Community Forums with Police Chief Candidates
The first off three community forums where Ithaca residents will have the chance to meet and ask questions to the three finalists for the city's Chief of Police position is set to take place tonight at 6 p.m at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center on 301 W Court St, Ithaca, Ny 14850.
ithaca.com
Acting Chief of Police Joly Answers Public Questions at Police Chief Community Forum
The City of Ithaca has been looking for a permanent Chief of Police to help improve community engagement and transparency and follow through on the reimagining public safety process for more than a year, and it looks like the search is almost coming to an end. The current acting Chief of Police at the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly, was the first candidate for the city's Chief of Police position to answer questions from the public at the police chief community forum which took place on October 17 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center.
ithaca.com
50,000 Daffodil Bulbs Planted Along Cayuga Waterfront Trail
Ithaca Garden Club and Ithaca Children’s Garden came together on Thursday to plant 50,000 daffodil bulbs along the Cayuga Waterfront Trail. The effort, dubbed “Daff-a-Dazzle” by the Ithaca Garden Club, began three years ago when the club brought forth a vision of blooming flowers lining the trail. The most recent planting was the third planting event, part of the five-year planting plan.
ithaca.com
Letter to the Editor: To NYS Senate Distric 52 Voters
Unless you are attuned to the Binghamton area, you likely don’t know Leah Webb. When the primary season started I didn’t. But then I went to her campaign events, read about her impressive background, her record of accomplishments, and her positions on issues I care about. Now I’m all-in. You should be, too.
Update on Homeless shelter crisis
The Department of Social Services says it utilizes 65 shelter beds in our community and all of them are full, although the situation is fluid as the unhoused come and go on a daily basis.
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Business moves into the Number 5 Commons
The Simply Space has officially cut the ribbon and moved into the old Firehouse in the Number 5 Commons. Owner Katie Kane says that the Simply Space combines the experience of shopping for apparel, with the services of a spray tan business.
Large fire extinguished at Taylor Garbage in Owego
According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.
Customer struck and killed by vehicle outside Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
According to the Franks Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Facebook page, a customer was struck by a vehicle and killed after exiting the restaurant on Friday,
whcuradio.com
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
3-car crash closes intersection in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon. Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured. […]
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays
CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
localsyr.com
Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home
(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
cortlandvoice.com
SUNY Cortland Police: Two reports of forcible touching incidents
The University Police at SUNY Cortland recently reported two forcible touching incidents on campus. The first reported incident took place on Sept. 18, and another one occurred on Oct. 3. It was also reported that the individuals who reported the incidents knew the perpetrators. SUNY Cortland police also reported a...
whcuradio.com
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
