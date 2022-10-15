The City of Ithaca has been looking for a permanent Chief of Police to help improve community engagement and transparency and follow through on the reimagining public safety process for more than a year, and it looks like the search is almost coming to an end. The current acting Chief of Police at the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly, was the first candidate for the city's Chief of Police position to answer questions from the public at the police chief community forum which took place on October 17 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center.

