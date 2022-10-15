Cape Central's Megan Maxton, Maria Mijangos finish fourth in Class 2 doubles tennis tournament

Read full article on original website
933kwto.com
Springfield High Schools Change Athletic Facility Names
Three Springfield high schools are changing the names of some of their athletic facilities. Glendale High School is renaming its football field after the late Coach Bob Price. Kikapoo will rename its basketball court ‘Hall of Fame Court’ after Kickapoo coaches who have been inducted in a hall of fame.
KYTV
Three athletic facilities in Springfield getting new names to honor coaches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the SPS website, three SPS athletic facilities will have new names by the end of January 2023. Glendale High School, Kickapoo High School, and Parkview High School are the three schools that will soon have new names for their football and basketball facilities. Glendale...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Christian County, MO
Are you looking for a place with many opportunities for outdoor adventure?. Look no further than Christian County in Missouri. Christian County is a county nestled between Springfield and Branson and is the premier destination for people who love the great outdoors. You’ll get to see the beauty of Nature...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
KYTV
Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitors
Fish hatchery at Roaring River State Park.Hog Farm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The story of stone and bone left behind by the American Indian is today more important than ever before. It has been revealed that Indian villages or settlements were at one time or another situated on practically every spot near Roaring River. (Source.)
Carthage superintendent announces retirement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Baker announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter to the district. Dr. Baker, who has worked in the Carthage School District for 30 years, said his retirement is set for June 30, 2023. In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the district’s 800+ faculty, and students. Dr. […]
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Standoff near Nixa’s Early Childhood Center leads to two arrests
Two people who were wanted for violating probation and had warrants out for their arrest were taken into custody at a home near school buildings in Nixa Monday afternoon.
the-standard.org
A lasting legacy: Former MSU professor returns to campus 32 years after retirement
Dr. Howard Petefish, 95, former Missouri State University professor and alum began working at the university, then Southwest Missouri State College, in 1952. Before teaching at the university, Petefish attended MSU as an undergraduate student. After two years, he transferred to Northwestern University to complete his bachelor’s degree. While...
A city in Missouri was ranked as the Best Destination for RV’ers
People who go RV'ing love to find a great place to park and get out to enjoy the sights and sounds. Apparently. the best destination for people who drive RVs is in the Show-Me State, and it is a place with lots of fun activities for the whole family. According...
LOOK: Missouri Hunter Stumbles Upon ‘Monster Mushroom’
Not something you see every day, a Missouri hunter stumbled upon a “monster mushroom” while out and about in a wooded area earlier this month. The Missouri Department of Conservation took to its Facebook account to share images of the ginormous fungus. “Check out this massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom Jackson Sifford found while recently hiking in Stone County!” The post reads. “Chicken of the Woods is a layered, fan-shaped fleshy fungus. It grows in overlapping clusters on dead or dying trees, stumps, buried roots, or living trees. Find them through November!”
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash closed part of I-44 near Marshfield on Tuesday evening. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries. MoDOT reopened the road Tuesday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
sgfcitizen.org
Answer Man: Who makes recorded message heard at crosswalks? Why are they different?
Answer Man: I’m writing hoping you subscribe to the sentiment “there are no dumb questions.” Who are the people who provide the voices for our local crosswalks? Some are men; some are women; some sound jovial; some businesslike. The ones by Qdoba downtown audibly count down for you. The one at (I think) Walnut and Campbell even says “have a nice day!” – Paul Cecchini, of Springfield.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student
A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
KYTV
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thriller on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since the pandemic. This time it’s bigger than ever. Dancers from the Springfield dance company Dance With Me hit the streets dressed as zombies to recreate the iconic choreography of Thriller by Michael Jackson. The...
KTTS
Deadly Crash Involving 4 Teenagers Near Republic
(KTTS News) — Two teenagers died and two more were hurt in a crash east of Republic. The Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old driver, who was from Republic, lost control of his car Saturday night on Farm Road 170 east of Republic and hit a tree. A 15-year-old boy...
lakeexpo.com
10529 State Road J, Roach, Missouri 65787
Bring your horses. Nature and Privacy abound on this 28+ acre hobby farm located along a blacktop road. The home features a wonderful kitchen w/combined dining area and hearth room that is perfectly accented with traditional wood floors. There are 4 large bedrooms (4th bedroom doesn't have a closet), 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and an oversized 2 car garage. The house offers 3,838 square feet, which includes 1,000 square feet of unfinished walkout basement. Recent updates includes a Geo-Thermal HVAC system and deck handrails. The 60x40 shop provides plenty of space to store your RV, boat, or other toys. The shop is already wired with 220 electric service. The property is fenced and cross-fenced for rotating livestock and has 2 small ponds. There are 2 wells on the property. There's approximately 1 mile of walking trails already in place and a fenced garden with raised beds. High-speed internet available and just minutes to town. Currently listed $20,000 below most recent appraisal!
KTTS
Names Of Teenagers Released In Deadly Crash
(KTTS News) — People in Republic and Billings are mourning the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend. 16-year-old Maverick Beaman from Republic was driving the car that crashed east of Republic Saturday night. KY3 says Beaman worked at Popeyes in Republic. 15-year-old Wyatt Barnes,...
