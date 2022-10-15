ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Touch A Tractor event at Shelburne Farms returns

SHELBURNE, VT
Colchester Sun

Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance adoption pushed back again

ESSEX TOWN — The adoption of the public nuisance ordinance has been pushed back a second time since the selectboard passed the ordinance on Sept. 12. At the most recent public hearing for the ordinance, held on Oct. 17, members of the public posed questions on the public nudity section and the noise ordinance. But ultimately it was formatting decisions made by the Town before the Oct. 17 meeting that resulted in more changes and another public hearing to be held Nov. 7.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Since Friday, The hospital has asked people with non-emergencies medical...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, VT
newstalknewengland.com

South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses

On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Saving an exclusive Vermont family business

MIDDLEBURY, VT
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: Oct. 7-13

Sgt. Locke and Ofc. McQueen were sent to Centre Drive for the report of an older person appearing lost and wandering on the road. Contact was made with the person who said they were waiting for their spouse who was at an appointment at the medical facility. Hobbs Road-6:38 p.m.
MILTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Three Penny Taproom to Host Suicide Awareness Fundraiser

Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier will host an all-day fundraiser for the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Three Penny will donate 5% of all sales to support the first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk hosted by the foundation’s Vermont chapter at 10 a.m., Oct. 29, on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. This walk supports the suicide prevention foundation’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

New York MTA buys 100% battery electric Nova buses

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The New York State Metropolitan Transportation Agency has finalized a contract for the purchase of five electric Nova buses. According Nova Buses website, the transit bus manufacturer, will build five, 40 foot long, 100% battery electric buses at their facility in Plattsburgh. They are expected to...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run

A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington. Social Security recipients will get an annual cost of living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981. ‘Flash’ actor Ezra...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

MiVT: MTN Local Snowboards

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. So, it should not be a shock that he spent a chunk of his career working for a big snowboarding company in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT

