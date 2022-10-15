Read full article on original website
WCAX
Touch A Tractor event at Shelburne Farms returns
CityPlace developers file permit to start construction of long-stalled Burlington project
With lawsuits resolved, new owners of the downtown development told members of the Burlington City Council on Monday night that they were eager to begin building this fall. Read the story on VTDigger here: CityPlace developers file permit to start construction of long-stalled Burlington project.
At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work
The city has erupted in controversy after a volunteer committee fought over abortion rights. Members say there’s more to the story. Read the story on VTDigger here: At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work.
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex public nuisance ordinance adoption pushed back again
ESSEX TOWN — The adoption of the public nuisance ordinance has been pushed back a second time since the selectboard passed the ordinance on Sept. 12. At the most recent public hearing for the ordinance, held on Oct. 17, members of the public posed questions on the public nudity section and the noise ordinance. But ultimately it was formatting decisions made by the Town before the Oct. 17 meeting that resulted in more changes and another public hearing to be held Nov. 7.
WCAX
Construction on Burlington roadway to include blasting in coming weeks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Blasting in Burlington’s South End could cause some disruptions for the next few weeks. It’s part of construction on the Champlain Parkway. Blasting will take place twice a day for the next two to four weeks between Flynn and Ferguson avenues near the City Market Co-op.
mynbc5.com
Several Fairfax firefighters resign after controversial hiring of new fire chief
FAIRFAX, Vt. — Several firefighters are resigning from the Fairfax Fire Department following a decision by the select board to elect a new fire chief. The resigning members feel another applicant who has been working for the fire department for the past 10 years was more deserving of the position.
Authorities seize items in Vermont woods connected to ‘person of interest’ in murder of N.H. couple
Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested as a fugitive last week after allegedly violating probation in Utah. Police in South Burlington, Vermont last week seized items while searching in a wooded area following the arrest of a “person of interest” in the homicides of a Concord, New Hampshire couple earlier this year.
WCAX
Can new parking rules attract development while reducing use of cars in Burlington?
WCAX
Shortage of workers at step-down facilities lead to UVM ER crisis
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The emergency department at the UVM Medical Center is on the brink of being overwhelmed, with patients sometimes waiting hours and people who need to be moved out of the ER with no place to go. Since Friday, The hospital has asked people with non-emergencies medical...
WCAX
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Shelburne
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses
On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Oct. 7-13
Sgt. Locke and Ofc. McQueen were sent to Centre Drive for the report of an older person appearing lost and wandering on the road. Contact was made with the person who said they were waiting for their spouse who was at an appointment at the medical facility. Hobbs Road-6:38 p.m.
montpelierbridge.org
Three Penny Taproom to Host Suicide Awareness Fundraiser
Three Penny Taproom in Montpelier will host an all-day fundraiser for the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Three Penny will donate 5% of all sales to support the first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk hosted by the foundation’s Vermont chapter at 10 a.m., Oct. 29, on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. This walk supports the suicide prevention foundation’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025.
WCAX
New York MTA buys 100% battery electric Nova buses
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The New York State Metropolitan Transportation Agency has finalized a contract for the purchase of five electric Nova buses. According Nova Buses website, the transit bus manufacturer, will build five, 40 foot long, 100% battery electric buses at their facility in Plattsburgh. They are expected to...
WCAX
Bicyclist injured in Clinton County hit-and-run
WCAX
In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
North Country COVID cases prompt push for boosters
Officials confirmed nearly 30 new cases in a three-country region Sunday.
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Opening day for retail cannabis has finally come for a company that worked for more than five years to make this a reality. “We’ve worked so hard and have an incredible team that have put together a really cool experience for customers. We’re growing our own cannabis right here in the building. We’ve got all the equipment to help you grow it if you want to. And finally, we can sell it to our customers,” Green State Dispensary’s Kelsy Raap.
WCAX
MiVT: MTN Local Snowboards
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. So, it should not be a shock that he spent a chunk of his career working for a big snowboarding company in Burlington.
