Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
4 finalists announced for Freeborn Co. Administrator position
Four finalists have been announced for the Freeborn County Administrator. Interviews will be held in the middle of November. Michael Harvey: has twelve and a half years of county government experience, in Benton, Dakota and St Louis Counties. His focus has been Land Services and Assessing, hiring, managing, mentoring, and training staff. Michael holds a BS in Finance /Economics. Currently Michael is taking a career break in 2022 to invest time in his family and travel and make great memories. He is now ready to return to full time work.
KIMT
Local homeless shelters prepare for winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several Rochester organizations are getting ready to bring in more homeless individuals as the temperatures begin to drop. The Salvation Army, The LandingMN, and the Rochester Community Warming Center are working together to ensure that warm shelters are available around the clock for homeless community members. The...
KIMT
Roof work to close Rochester Public Library on Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The removal of a skylight in the main entryway will force the Rochester Public Library to close on Monday. The skylight removal is part of the overall roof replacement and would have meant the library had to shut down a high traffic area needed to access the second floor.
KIMT
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates face off in 2nd debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — The only televised debate between Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took place Tuesday night in Rochester. Walz and Jensen held a non-televised debate at FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3, ahead of the primary election, when they clashed over the Walz administration's response to the pandemic, as well as agricultural and public safety issues. The two will meet for their final scheduled debate on Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools introduces "Students In Transition" program
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is expanding its reach to students that are struggling at home. Stable, safe housing environments are critical to a student's academic prosperity. However, home life insecurities can cause problems to arise like food scarcity, higher levels of stress, inability to focus, and an increase...
KIMT
Freeborn County, Albert Lea pursue grant for emergency shelter
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Freeborn County and the city of Albert Lea is pursuing a grant from Homeland Security and Emergency Management to build an emergency shelter stationed in southeast Albert Lea. The request for funding has been brought forth in consideration of those that are exposed to severe weather...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic celebrates "topping off" new research facility
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic and community leaders gathered to celebrate the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building reaching its highest point during construction Monday. At the "topping off" ceremony for this new research facility, attendees gathered in recognition of recent achievements at Mayo Clinic. These included the company's success in...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for setting fires during George Floyd riots in Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced to setting fire to a school and two stores during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Jose Angel Felan Jr. was accused of setting fire to the to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store along University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. Federal investigators say Felan and his wife Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled Minnesota after those fires. Court documents state the two drove to Texas, where Felan had family, and ultimately crossed the border into Mexico.
KIMT
Little Thistle's Fall Music & Makers Market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Little Thistle's Fall Music & Makers Market brought together local artisans to celebrate the fall season. People were able to enjoy a cold one, listen to the local rock band Hair of the Dog and interact with over 40 local artisans showcasing a wide variety of products such as bath bombs, Butterbeer and art made out sheep's wool. The local artist Amarama Vercnocke said their work provides multiple benefits to their well-being.
KIMT
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
KIMT
Around $16K in losses as Olmsted Co. job site burglarized twice in recent days
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A job site has been burglarized twice in the past few days, resulting in around $16,000 in losses. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office said it happened twice in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. On Friday, six expensive power cords were stolen, and...
KIMT
Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced. Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
KIMT
Firefighters evacuate home owner during fire Monday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was treated at the scene of an Albert Lea house fire just before 6 a.m. Monday. Officials said it happened at 411 Commercial St. when crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the building. Firefighters entered the home and evacuated the owner, who was treated and released at the scene.
KIMT
1 hospitalized following Sunday night fire at Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital following a structure fire Sunday night. The Rochester Fire Department said it happened just before 9 p.m. at 1629 8th Ave. SE. When first responders arrived, a fire was found coming from the roof on the rear side of...
KIMT
Austin man injured in two vehicle collision on Highway 218
AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after an early Monday collision in Mower County. It happened around 6:14 am near the intersection of Highway 218 and County Road 4. The Minnesota State Patrol says Charles Wesley Branchaud, 31 of Austin, and John Anthony Lavelle, 77 of Austin, were both northbound when the crashed.
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
KIMT
Rochester teen hospitalized following weekend rollover crash
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 17-year-old Rochester girl was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Oronoco Township. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 12:10 a.m. when a caller reported a vehicle on fire. Authorities said the vehicle struck a concrete barrier before it hit...
Comments / 0