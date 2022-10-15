Read full article on original website
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Susanville will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 5:15p.m. or as soon thereafter as the business of the council will allow, at City Hall, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California, Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Susanville will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program at its meeting of October 19, 2022.
Lassen County Board of Supervisors meets tomorrow
The Lassen County Board of Supervisors meets tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with public comment regarding the closed session items — a conference with legal counsel about existing legislation regarding the Dixie Fire; and a discussion of liability claim filed by David Mata. The...
LCSO donates equipment to Coppervale
The Coppervale Ski Area, operated by Lassen Community College since 1946, received a new piece of machinery, a Pisten Bully 200, from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO recently acquired the groomer from the U.S. Forestry Service, which used it predominately for grooming parks in the area. “Though...
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Q2 Lunch Passes will be passed out in your advocacy class today. If you met the GPA requirement of 2.25 to go off campus, you will receive a pass. Students, do your best to keep track of your passes — the price has gone up this year to replace them. See Kelli if you have questions.
SPD notes National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off Oct. 16
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 16-22), The Susanville Police Department encourages teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for...
WCSO advises online holiday shoppers to be prepared
The holiday shopping season is coming upon us, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens of how they can protect themselves when having packages delivered to their residence. “Online shopping can be very convenient, but unfortunately this time of year we see an uptick in...
Prison officials investigate possible HDSP inmate homicide
Investigators from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are investigating a possible homicide last week at Susanville’s High Desert State Prison. According to a press release from CDCR, at 10:16 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, staff observed two inmates — William Lutts and Timothy Smith — attacking inmate Terence Coleman. Staff quickly responded and contained the incident within minutes, however, Coleman was pronounced deceased at 10:38 a.m. by institution medical staff.
Lassen High School sporting events this week
Lassen High School announced this week’s sporting events. Girls golf travels to the NAL League Finals at McCloud and field hockey travels to Corning on Monday. On Tuesday, the volleyball team travels to West Valley. On Wednesday, the swim team travels top the NAL League Finals at West Valley.
Jazz legend Wayne Bergeron makes a rare, one-night-only public appearance in Susanville
Ignore me at your own peril on this one if you dare, but I’ve got some really big, big music news to share with y’all. Jazz trumpeter Wayne Bergeron — yes, oh yes, that Wayne Bergeron who first rose to prominence as a member of Maynard Ferguson’s band in the 1980s and since then has worked on more than 400 TV and movie soundtracks — will perform with the Susanville City Big Band for “An Evening of Jazz” at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Other featured guest artists at Saturday night’s 7 p.m. show include Danny Sandoval on tenor sax and Paul Lenz on trumpet. Oh, and you should know Bergeron rarely (as in almost never) performs in public.
