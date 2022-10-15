Ignore me at your own peril on this one if you dare, but I’ve got some really big, big music news to share with y’all. Jazz trumpeter Wayne Bergeron — yes, oh yes, that Wayne Bergeron who first rose to prominence as a member of Maynard Ferguson’s band in the 1980s and since then has worked on more than 400 TV and movie soundtracks — will perform with the Susanville City Big Band for “An Evening of Jazz” at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Other featured guest artists at Saturday night’s 7 p.m. show include Danny Sandoval on tenor sax and Paul Lenz on trumpet. Oh, and you should know Bergeron rarely (as in almost never) performs in public.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO