Monroe, WI

Channel 3000

Badgers make it six-straight wins after beating Michigan in four sets

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin volleyball continues to dominate Big Ten play. On Sunday afternoon, the fifth-ranked Badgers beat No. 24 Michigan in four sets. This marks the team’s sixth straight win, all against conference opponents which moves them to a 7-1 Big Ten record. Julia Orzol lead the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badger volleyball’s Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger volleyball team is stacking up the wins, and stacking up the awards. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It’s the first time in her career that she has won the award. A dangerous...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — A third Badger football player is set to leave the team following Paul Chryst’s firing. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced Sunday that he entered the transfer portal. Allen appeared in four games for Wisconsin this season, scoring a touchdown and averaging 13 receiving yards per game.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Badger men’s basketball passed over by AP poll, will start unranked

MADISON, Wis. — The Badger men’s basketball team has a lot to prove this season. After ending last season ranked No. 14 and winning the Big Ten regular season championship, Wisconsin will start this season unranked. The Badgers’ season unceremoniously ended at Fiserv Forum last March, losing to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Wilson Winkers

Wilson Winkers of Highland passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born on November 6, 1934, to Earl and Jeanette (McGill) Winkers of Highland, WI. He attended Farmer’s Ridge School and graduated from Highland High School in 1952. In 1955, he purchased his...
HIGHLAND, WI
mystar106.com

2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin

Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Bernice C. (Gentrup) Wadas

Bernice C (Gentrup) Wadas, 87, of Verona passed away on October 14, 2022, at home. Bernice was born to Anton and Susan (Aschoff) Gentrup on June 7, 1935, in Beemer, Nebraska. She was the 2nd of 10 children raised on the family farm in rural Nebraska. Bernice attended Guardian Angels HS in West Point and received her teaching certificate. She taught in a one room schoolhouse until she moved to Fremont and worked for the phone company. Bernice went to a CYO dance, where she met and later married Leonard Wadas at St Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point on September 1, 1956.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Loper Report: Horror season continues at box office

MADISON, Wis. — Once again, horror films ruled the box office over the weekend. Wil Loper has more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Helen M. Cardin

Helen M. Cardin, of Platteville, entered into her eternal rest on October 14, 2022. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on April 27,1925 to Effie and Edwin Anderson. She graduated from high school in Muscoda. She moved to Madison in 1944, and became a supervisor for Wisconsin Bell Telephone. She met the love of her life, Paul B. Cardin, and was married June 28, 1947. They moved to Platteville in 1949 where they raised their three boys and owned Cardin’s Pharmacy. She was proud to be at her soulmate’s side when he was the president of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association 1970. She herself was the Pharmacy Auxiliary State Treasurer.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Marlin “John” J. Wedan

Marlin “John” J. Wedan, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakwood Village, Madison. He was born on July 23, 1931, to Lloyd and Anna (Larson) Wedan in Poplar, Wisconsin. John married Lois Woltman on June 12, 1954, whom he met while stationed in the Air Force at Truax Field in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sunday Reads: Making a once in a lifetime comeback—twice

This short essay originally appeared as the introduction to the September edition of Madison Magazine’s monthly “Sunday Reads” newsletter, curated by Senior Editor Maggie Ginsberg. The rest of the monthly newsletter includes links to other articles within and outside of the magazine, plus book coverage and other literary news around town. Sign up for future newsletters at the bottom of this post. There is still time to sign up for the next newsletter, which will be emailed on Sunday, Oct. 30.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Paul L. Ladd

Paul L. Ladd, age 85, went home peacefully to be with his Lord on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022. His family was at his bedside at Maplewood nursing home, after returning there for comfort care following a brief hospitalization. He was born in Spring Green, WI on June 12, 1937, to...
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Robert “Bob” Ingemon Moe

Robert Ingemon “Bob” Moe, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, October 12th at the age of 90. He had suffered through many months of failing physical health. Bob was born in 1932 in Ferndale, Michigan, the youngest child of Ingemon and Florence (Larson) Moe. The family moved to Mexico, Missouri where Bob graduated high school. Bob enlisted in the army and served as a surveyor with the Army Corps of Engineers in Alaska in support of the Korean War. Bob returned to Missouri and earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri. He then went to the University of California, Berkeley to earn a master’s degree in traffic engineering. It was at Berkeley that Bob met Florence White. They were married in 1957 and settled in Milwaukee, where Bob began work for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Bob and Florence raised five children in Wauwatosa and Madison, Wisconsin. Sadly, after thirty-three years of marriage, Florence passed away.
MADISON, WI

