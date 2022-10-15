Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
‘It really shows our team identity’: On the ice, Badgers continue to win in a variety of ways
MADISON, Wis. — Ever since the Wisconsin women’s hockey team dropped its season opener to Penn State, it has been lights out. The Badgers are riding a seven-game win streak, which includes four shutouts and an overtime victory on the road. Over the weekend, Wisconsin completed its third...
Channel 3000
Badgers make it six-straight wins after beating Michigan in four sets
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin volleyball continues to dominate Big Ten play. On Sunday afternoon, the fifth-ranked Badgers beat No. 24 Michigan in four sets. This marks the team’s sixth straight win, all against conference opponents which moves them to a 7-1 Big Ten record. Julia Orzol lead the...
Channel 3000
Badger volleyball’s Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger volleyball team is stacking up the wins, and stacking up the awards. Redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It’s the first time in her career that she has won the award. A dangerous...
Channel 3000
Badgers wide receiver Markus Allen enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — A third Badger football player is set to leave the team following Paul Chryst’s firing. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced Sunday that he entered the transfer portal. Allen appeared in four games for Wisconsin this season, scoring a touchdown and averaging 13 receiving yards per game.
Channel 3000
Badger men’s basketball passed over by AP poll, will start unranked
MADISON, Wis. — The Badger men’s basketball team has a lot to prove this season. After ending last season ranked No. 14 and winning the Big Ten regular season championship, Wisconsin will start this season unranked. The Badgers’ season unceremoniously ended at Fiserv Forum last March, losing to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
Channel 3000
Wilson Winkers
Wilson Winkers of Highland passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at the age of 87. He was born on November 6, 1934, to Earl and Jeanette (McGill) Winkers of Highland, WI. He attended Farmer’s Ridge School and graduated from Highland High School in 1952. In 1955, he purchased his...
mystar106.com
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin
Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
Channel 3000
Bernice C. (Gentrup) Wadas
Bernice C (Gentrup) Wadas, 87, of Verona passed away on October 14, 2022, at home. Bernice was born to Anton and Susan (Aschoff) Gentrup on June 7, 1935, in Beemer, Nebraska. She was the 2nd of 10 children raised on the family farm in rural Nebraska. Bernice attended Guardian Angels HS in West Point and received her teaching certificate. She taught in a one room schoolhouse until she moved to Fremont and worked for the phone company. Bernice went to a CYO dance, where she met and later married Leonard Wadas at St Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point on September 1, 1956.
Channel 3000
Loper Report: Horror season continues at box office
MADISON, Wis. — Once again, horror films ruled the box office over the weekend. Wil Loper has more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
Channel 3000
Helen M. Cardin
Helen M. Cardin, of Platteville, entered into her eternal rest on October 14, 2022. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on April 27,1925 to Effie and Edwin Anderson. She graduated from high school in Muscoda. She moved to Madison in 1944, and became a supervisor for Wisconsin Bell Telephone. She met the love of her life, Paul B. Cardin, and was married June 28, 1947. They moved to Platteville in 1949 where they raised their three boys and owned Cardin’s Pharmacy. She was proud to be at her soulmate’s side when he was the president of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association 1970. She herself was the Pharmacy Auxiliary State Treasurer.
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
Channel 3000
Marlin “John” J. Wedan
Marlin “John” J. Wedan, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakwood Village, Madison. He was born on July 23, 1931, to Lloyd and Anna (Larson) Wedan in Poplar, Wisconsin. John married Lois Woltman on June 12, 1954, whom he met while stationed in the Air Force at Truax Field in Madison.
Channel 3000
Sunday Reads: Making a once in a lifetime comeback—twice
This short essay originally appeared as the introduction to the September edition of Madison Magazine’s monthly “Sunday Reads” newsletter, curated by Senior Editor Maggie Ginsberg. The rest of the monthly newsletter includes links to other articles within and outside of the magazine, plus book coverage and other literary news around town. Sign up for future newsletters at the bottom of this post. There is still time to sign up for the next newsletter, which will be emailed on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Channel 3000
Paul L. Ladd
Paul L. Ladd, age 85, went home peacefully to be with his Lord on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022. His family was at his bedside at Maplewood nursing home, after returning there for comfort care following a brief hospitalization. He was born in Spring Green, WI on June 12, 1937, to...
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” Ingemon Moe
Robert Ingemon “Bob” Moe, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, October 12th at the age of 90. He had suffered through many months of failing physical health. Bob was born in 1932 in Ferndale, Michigan, the youngest child of Ingemon and Florence (Larson) Moe. The family moved to Mexico, Missouri where Bob graduated high school. Bob enlisted in the army and served as a surveyor with the Army Corps of Engineers in Alaska in support of the Korean War. Bob returned to Missouri and earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri. He then went to the University of California, Berkeley to earn a master’s degree in traffic engineering. It was at Berkeley that Bob met Florence White. They were married in 1957 and settled in Milwaukee, where Bob began work for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Bob and Florence raised five children in Wauwatosa and Madison, Wisconsin. Sadly, after thirty-three years of marriage, Florence passed away.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
