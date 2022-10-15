WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A puppy that was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. last week has been found and reunited with her owner, DC Police says. The dog was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4500 block of Polk Street NE. Police say the suspect approached the victim, took out a gun and demanded the victim's dog. The victim complied.

