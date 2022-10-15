ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

recordpatriot.com

Midland Remembers: Tina de Jong Hoy's journey to Midland

Today, Tina de Jong Hoy is a Midlander, married to Michael Hoy. But her roots stretch back to a small country known as the Netherlands but once called Holland by Americans. Her paternal grandparents were Lucas de Jong and Catharina Nauta. Her maternal grandparents were Reindert van den Berg and Trijntje (Tina) Pieksman. Tina’s dad was Johan de Jong and her mother was Feikja van den Berg. All were born and raised in the medieval city of Harlingen in the Friesland Province of the Netherlands and lived under the German occupation from 1940 to 1945.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

I-75 closing for three nights in Bay County to set bridge beams

Southbound I-75 will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights while crews set beams for the near Parish Road overpass. Southbound I-75 closing in Bay County for three nights to set bridge beams. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to...
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class. Some parents and students say they are upset that Shawn Fitzgerald, who was dismissed as varsity football coach last week amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse, continues teaching students at the school.
FLINT, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him

UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
SHEPHERD, MI
recordpatriot.com

Morley Haunted Halls gives super scares at Community Center

MORLEY — The halls of the Morley Community Center were darkened for the first weekend of scares produced by the Morley Stanwood High School marching band. What was originally the Morley Haunted Trails moved indoors this year, and the Morley Community Center was the perfect spot to give the residents of Morley some thrills and chills. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and running through 10 p.m., dozens of people lined up to enter the hall of jumpscares on the second level of the old school.
MORLEY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
SAGINAW, MI

