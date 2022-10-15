Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Midland Remembers: Tina de Jong Hoy's journey to Midland
Today, Tina de Jong Hoy is a Midlander, married to Michael Hoy. But her roots stretch back to a small country known as the Netherlands but once called Holland by Americans. Her paternal grandparents were Lucas de Jong and Catharina Nauta. Her maternal grandparents were Reindert van den Berg and Trijntje (Tina) Pieksman. Tina’s dad was Johan de Jong and her mother was Feikja van den Berg. All were born and raised in the medieval city of Harlingen in the Friesland Province of the Netherlands and lived under the German occupation from 1940 to 1945.
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
abc12.com
I-75 closing for three nights in Bay County to set bridge beams
Southbound I-75 will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights while crews set beams for the near Parish Road overpass. Southbound I-75 closing in Bay County for three nights to set bridge beams. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football game vs. Michigan State announced as 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s edition of the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor. Both teams are off this week following victories on Saturday. Michigan pounded No. 10 Penn State, 41-17, while Michigan State halted a four-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Wisconsin in double overtime.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
recordpatriot.com
Wildlife Wednesday: Wildlife Recovery Association seeks public comments on power lines
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wildlife Recovery Association has a long history of preserving Midland County wildlife. Now its managers are asking the public for their help to preserve the natural sanctuary. In the early 1970s, the Rogers family was strongly associated with Midland...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
abc12.com
Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class. Some parents and students say they are upset that Shawn Fitzgerald, who was dismissed as varsity football coach last week amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse, continues teaching students at the school.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
GM unveils 2024 Silverado, Sierra trucks that will be built in Flint
FLINT, MI -- General Motors is giving investors and truck buyers an advance look at 2024 models that will be built in Flint at the company’s longest-operating assembly plant. GM unveiled the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD in advance of its third-quarter sales results and earlier this month, announced the...
Ex-con who used parole card to pry open Bay County homes’ doors pleads to home invasion
BAY CITY, MI — Last fall, an ex-con with a history of burglarizing homes allegedly used his old Michigan Department of Corrections parole card to pry open the doors of several northern Bay County homes. In two instances, a sleeping woman awoke to find the intruder in her home.
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
recordpatriot.com
Morley Haunted Halls gives super scares at Community Center
MORLEY — The halls of the Morley Community Center were darkened for the first weekend of scares produced by the Morley Stanwood High School marching band. What was originally the Morley Haunted Trails moved indoors this year, and the Morley Community Center was the perfect spot to give the residents of Morley some thrills and chills. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and running through 10 p.m., dozens of people lined up to enter the hall of jumpscares on the second level of the old school.
abc12.com
Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
Could soybean oil be the fix for Michigan’s roads?
The Michigan Department of Transportation is utilizing a unique ingredient to enhance the lifespan of pavement on a one mile stretch of road.
