ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leandro, CA

Suspect arrested in execution-style killing of armored car guard

By Keith Burbank, Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oH3x_0iZqSYl400

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – An Oakland man was arrested earlier this week for the death of an armored security guard outside Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center, police said Thursday.

Akbar Bey, 27, was arrested at his home and charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with murder. Bey allegedly shot 61-year-old Vallejo resident John Mendez execution-style on Sept. 7. Mendez died a day later, according to police.

Shooting at Kaiser San Leandro being investigated by police

Officers were sent at 11:42 a.m. Sept. 7, to the medical center, at 2500 Merced St., regarding a shooting, according to court documents. When officers arrived, they learned that a person had been taken to an emergency room with a bullet wound to his head, court documents said.

Officers located a pool of blood and a single .45 caliber bullet casing at the discharge door to the San Leandro Medical Center’s emergency department.

Almost immediately, investigators reviewed surveillance video footage, according to court documents. With the video footage, they observed the shooting, also observing the shooter allegedly steal Mendez’s courier bag with money inside.

The alleged shooter drove away in a black 2005 Honda Civic, exiting he medical center’s parking lot toward Garfield Drive, court documents said.

That day, investigators contacted the Honda vehicle’s registered owner, but the person had sold the vehicle to someone else. The current owner of the Honda allegedly was at the hospital earlier in the day and called Bey shortly before the shooting, court records said.

Investigators allege Bey’s cell phone was also at the scene of the shooting, according to court records.

Detectives observed Bey outside his home Sept. 20, observing him in the driver’s seat of a gold 2004 Porsche, which was registered to him, according to court documents. Bey’s size, shape and gait matched the suspect in the shooting, police allege in court records.

Court records also state Bey and the Honda owner previously worked for GardaWorld and allegedly were fired for stealing from the company.

KRON ON is streaming live

Officers asked GardaWorld managers to look at a photograph of Bey and to inform them if he was a prior employee. The managers allegedly confirmed. The managers were surprised Bey had a cell phone and car because while employed at GardaWorld he had neither, according to court records.

The managers said Bey received a ride to work from his girlfriend who took calls for him.

Court records identified Bey and Mendez as partners with GardaWorld, once working the same route Mendez took the day of the shooting.

Police allege Bey confessed to robbing and killing Mendez and that evidence located inside Bey’s home linked him to the slaying.

Mendez worked for GardaWorld for nearly 40 years, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

LamontSanford
4d ago

Just an evil culture and not worthy of being a human being! What else you gonna say to garbage like this

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Niece of victim in fatal OPD chase speaks out

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Family members are remembering their loved one who was killed during a police chase in Oakland. 44-year-old Augustin Coyotl died Monday morning after police say a hit-and-run suspect — who was leading officers on a chase — crashed into his truck. A family member of the victim spoke to KRON4, she […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bystander killed in Oakland police chase identified

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man killed after a suspect evading police in Oakland crashed into his truck on Monday morning has now been identified. Agustin Coyotl, 44, of Oakland, died after a man leading police on a chase crashed directly into his truck. Coytl’s family says he was on his way to work when […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected Stockton serial killer charged with murders

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar filed murder charges against a suspected serial killer, Wesley Brownlee, for the slayings of three victims in Stockton. Brownlee was charged Tuesday with murdering Jonathan Hernandez on August 30, Juan Carlos Carranza Cruz on September 21, and Lawrence Lopez on September 27. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CoCo DA charges Brentwood man with manslaughter for fatal hit-and-run

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) –  Authorities charged a Brentwood man with two felonies Tuesday for being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Walnut Creek earlier this month.The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it filed a two-count felony complaint against 29-year-old Arck Marquez Ramirez. Both felony charges include enhancements for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crime and inflicting great bodily injury to the victim, Chung Thu Thi "Tammy" Le.  READ MORE: Woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run collision Saturday nightLe was struck around 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 while in a crosswalk at the intersection of North California Boulevard and Civic Drive. She later died from her injuries at a hospital.  Le was the owner of a Walnut Creek nail salon. She leaves behind a husband and three children. After speaking with witnesses and gathering video evidence, Walnut Creek police arrested Ramirez on Friday and booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility, where he remains in lieu of $300,000 bail. Ramirez's arraignment date hasn't yet been set.  
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood man faces felony charges in deadly Walnut Creek hit-and-run

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Brentwood man is facing felony manslaughter charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies in fatal San Francisco Tenderloin shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning that killed a male Oakland resident, police said.San Francisco police confirmed that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to a shot spotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While at the location, officers found an adult male laying in the street on the unit block of Turk Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers rendered aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.According to a Twitter post by SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was shooting at victims in a vehicle as they were driving away from a store near the intersection of Turk and Taylor. Vaswani said the victim was a 40-year-old male resident of Oakland. The SFPD homicide detail has taken over the investigation. No additional details regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting have been provided by police.      Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman and her child

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested an Antioch man Saturday who was accused of firing multiple shots into a woman's car, injuring her and her child, the Pittsburg Police Department said on social media. Javier Gonzalez, 35, allegedly shot a mother and her child on Friday in her car near Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue -- within a block of the police department -- after the suspect allegedly collided with her vehicle and fired off several rounds, hitting the woman multiple times and the 8-year-old child once in the shoulder. Both are recovering in the hospital in stable condition, police said. READ MORE: Mother, 8-year-old son wounded in Pittsburg domestic violence shootingAn investigation revealed that Gonzalez knew the victim and it is alleged that this was a domestic violence-related crime. Gonzalez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment. The investigation was still in its preliminary stages Tuesday, police said, and anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441. 
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, stealing puppy

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center. Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Overnight homicide in SF’s Tenderloin being investigated by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Tuesday in the city’s Tenderloin district. Officers assigned to the SFPD Tenderloin Station responded to the 900 block of Market Street just after midnight for a ShotSpotter activation, SFPD confirmed to KRON4. Upon arriving at the scene, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police chase in Oakland ends in bystander death Monday morning

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A police pursuit in Oakland ended in a bystander death on Monday morning, according to Oakland Police Department. In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, OPD shared more details on the incident. According to police, Jonathan Hernandez, 23, of Oakland was wanted by police for felony threats as well as […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County

The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

San Pablo Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects

The San Pablo Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday. Police said officers responded to an armed robbery call on Market Ave at approximately 11:20 am. Officers arrived to the call within less than a minute and found the victim and some witnesses.
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy