Lassen County News
Kiley responds to the governor’s decision to end the COVID-19 State of Emergency
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley released the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement that the COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on Feb. 28, 2023, nearly three full years after it started. “It is past time to end the State of Emergency and focus on the enormous hardships...
139 schools participate in California Student Mock Election
A total of 139 schools cast 35,135 ballots in California’s Student Mock Election. Last week, California students participating in the statewide Mock Election “voted” for Governor, United States Senator and seven statewide propositions that will be on the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election ballot. The Secretary of State’s office provided schools with mock election ballots, voter information guides and posters to promote voting.
