Lassen County News

139 schools participate in California Student Mock Election

A total of 139 schools cast 35,135 ballots in California’s Student Mock Election. Last week, California students participating in the statewide Mock Election “voted” for Governor, United States Senator and seven statewide propositions that will be on the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election ballot. The Secretary of State’s office provided schools with mock election ballots, voter information guides and posters to promote voting.
CALIFORNIA STATE

