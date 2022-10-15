Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
ourquadcities.com
Augie wins diversity award for 3rd time
Augustana College’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to earn recognition. For the third time, the private school has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. Augie is among 103 institutions recognized by INSIGHT for the HEED Award in 2022, according...
wgil.com
Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner
Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
walls102.com
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
1470 WMBD
Decomposed body discovered in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after someone discovered a decomposed body late Monday afternoon on railroad property near Columbia Street in East Peoria. Police said in a release that someone reported seeing the body around 4:45 p.m. Monday, and a 25 News crew saw police...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Treasures await at South Rock Island giveaway
South Rock Island Township is hosting a free giveaway Tuesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at South Rock Island Township, located at 4330 11th Street. Coats, sweaters, clothes, toys and household items will be available, all for free. For more information, click here or call (309) 788-0496.
ourquadcities.com
Two Remain | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
We sat down with Ernesto Estigarribia to preview the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s latest performance that is part of a community wide project called Out of the Darkness.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things spooky at annual Davenport Halloween parade
Ghosts and goblins, witches and warriors and superheroes and sports stars will line the streets of Davenport for the annual Halloween parade!. Join the fun Sunday, October 30, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bring the whole brood and dress up in costumes to get into the ‘spirit’ of things!
ourquadcities.com
Select IA students can attend Ambrose tuition-free
As part of a strategic effort to eliminate cost barriers to higher education, Iowa high school graduates who are eligible for the Pell Grant may qualify to attend St. Ambrose University tuition-free through the Ambrose Advantage program. According to Federal Student Aid data, Iowa residents owed an average of $31,000...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022
10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
ourquadcities.com
QC man remains missing after 32 years
Thirty-two years ago, the disappearance of a Moline man became what is now one of the most high-profile, longest-running missing-persons cases in the Quad Cities. Jerry Wolking Sr. left his girlfriend’s house the night of Oct. 18, 1990. The John Deere Harvester Works employee remains missing and has not been seen to this day.
ourquadcities.com
Award-winning journalist gives preview of QC talk
More than two and a half years after WVIK originally planned to host award-winning journalist Michele Norris in the Quad Cities, the day is finally here. On Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the RiverCenter in Davenport at 6 p.m., WVIK’s “Intelligent Conversations” will welcome the Peabody Award-winning journalist and longtime “All Things Considered” host. Norris, 61, will deliver a keynote address followed by a 7 p.m. question-and-answer session moderated by LaDrina Wilson, CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Bradley Michael Dettmers, 56, Fort Madison
Bradley Michael Dettmers, 58, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Danville Care Center in Danville, IA. He was born on February 18, 1964 in Fort Madison, IA to W. J. “Dub” & Janava C. Dettmers Hull. Prior to his accident, he was a construction worker and painter. He married Becky J. Eid on October 5, 1984 in Fort Madison, IA. He was an Iowa Hawkeye & Chicago Bears fan, but his greatest joy in life were his grandchildren.
ourquadcities.com
Officials: Youth justice center will have classroom environment
Scott County broke ground on its new Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center (YJRC) at a ceremony held Tuesday. Local officials, partner representatives and community members were in attendance, and Scott County Board Chair Ken Beck, YJRC Director Jeremy Kaiser, Wold Architects & Engineers Partner Roger Schroepfer, and Bruce Builders Owner Bill Bruce, shared remarks.
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly weekend crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Nathan W. Fall of Canton, Il. was traveling west on US Route 24 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree.
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion
Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
ourquadcities.com
QC Goth band is back from the grave at Rozz-Tox
Just in time for Halloween, the Quad Cities Goth band Pitch Black Manor is playing its first live show in 27 years on Oct. 22. It will be at 8 p.m. at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Pitch Black Manor, the QC’s first and only Goth band, is back...
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
