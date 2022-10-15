ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Cavaliers Waive Five Players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

Rockets waive former No. 6 overall pick Willie Cauley-Stein, Pierria Henry

The Rockets have waived veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein and guard Pierria Henry, per veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. Both deals were non-guaranteed, so Cauley-Stein and Henry were long shots to make the opening night roster — because the Rockets are already at the regular season limit of 15 players on guaranteed standard contracts after officially waiving Derrick Favors.
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Celtics

Noah Vonleh Makes the Celtics' Opening Night Roster

In the Celtics' preseason finale against the Raptors, Noah Vonleh logged only 10 minutes, and it would've been less if the game hadn't gone to overtime. Making Boston's opening night roster, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reflects him doing so before Friday night's tilt tipped off. ...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."

After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
NBA

