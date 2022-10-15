Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
2 people badly hurt following 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in north Phoenix. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Greenway. Crews were sent to the scene just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of a two-car crash. One of the two drivers involved in the crash needed to be extricated from the vehicle because the car hit an electrical pole.
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe PD holds news conference on officer-involved shooting after ramming of police cars
The Tempe Police Department held a news conference just days after an officer-involved shooting unfolded near Baseline Road and Priest Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. It began with reports of a stolen vehicle. Once at the scene, officers found the stolen car and pulled over the driver, who ran from the vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
Small plane makes emergency landing in Mesa canal; camera captures landing
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said the pilot was the only person who was on board. The pilot was able to get themselves out of the plane and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the U.S. 60 near Loop 303.
fox10phoenix.com
Stabbing suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in west Phoenix
Officials say the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Kendis Randles, barricaded himself inside an office, which led to an evacuation of the building. Officers at the scene continued to speak with Randles for several hours before they used non-lethal gas to encourage him to surrender.
fox10phoenix.com
Plane goes down in Mesa canal, fire department says
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says the plane went down in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. One person who was on board self-extricated.
ABC 15 News
Suspect in custody, victim hospitalized after stabbing near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road
PHOENIX — A suspect has been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a business near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road Monday morning. Video from the scene showed nearly a dozen police vehicles surrounding Kem Krest, an auto accessory wholesaler headquartered in the Midwest. Two of the patrol...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead after traffic pole fell on him in Buckeye, his fiancé is left devastated
Police in Buckeye are investigating an incident involving a traffic pole that ended with a man's death. Now, his fiancé is picking up the pieces and talking about what's next for the dogs they shared.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix infant taken to the hospital after she was found submerged in a home bathtub
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire crews responded to the scene of a water-related incident that sent a one-year-old girl to the hospital. The incident, according to a brief statement by Phoenix Fire Captain Evan Gammage, happened in the area of Glenrosa Avenue and the southbound I-17 Frontage Road. Fire crews, according...
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
AZFamily
Officer assaulted while investigating shooting in west Phoenix; man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say one of their officers was assaulted while investigating a shooting in west Phoenix early Monday morning. Authorities say they were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 5 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. As officers were investigating, another man pulled up and allegedly assaulted an officer. Police say that man was detained using less-lethal force. The victim was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t said if the man who allegedly assaulted the officer is connected to the original shooting.
AZFamily
Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
KTAR.com
Crash in Phoenix closes eastbound lanes on Interstate 10
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Phoenix Saturday evening following a crash, officials said. The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and I-10, with the lanes closing off around 5 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release. Traffic was being directed off...
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Crash involving sleeping driver closes eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been seriously injured after an early morning crash that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 10 in the West Valley. It all started around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the off-ramp from eastbound I-10 to 67th Avenue. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they were notified about a vehicle blocking the off-ramp with the driver seemingly asleep at the wheel.
fox10phoenix.com
Security camera catches plane landing in Mesa canal
No one was seriously hurt when a plane went down Tuesday morning in Mesa. The small plane went down on Oct. 18 in a canal west of Greenfield and McKellips Roads. Surveillance video from the All American Waste Services building captured the impact.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting deputy in Estrella Village: MCSO
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who pointed a gun at people before assaulting a deputy has been arrested. According to MCSO, deputies responded on Oct. 16 to a home near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a person "acting erratic and pointing a gun at people near the area."
Woman Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Friday night. The officials stated that a man and a woman were traveling in a motorcycle on State Route 51 at the Interstate 10 interchange.
AZFamily
Woman shot by police in Tempe after allegedly ramming patrol car; suspect on the loose
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman was shot, and a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night. According to Tempe police, around 10:30 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the driver exited the freeway near Priest and Baseline. Tempe police were then notified there was a stolen vehicle in the area. They were able to locate the car and tried stopping it in the parking lot of the Mission Springs apartment complex.
KTAR.com
Fire destroys car but Phoenix crews stop flames from taking down house
PHOENIX – A car fire did damage to the exterior of a large home in Phoenix on Sunday night but no one was injured, first responders said. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to a house near 15th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Moon Mountain around 9:25 p.m. and arrived to see a car burning.
Comments / 2