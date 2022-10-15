ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

SportsZone Highlights: North Marion at Lewis County

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – North Marion (7-1) defeated Lewis County (3-4) by a final score of 57-7.

Next week, Lewis County is set to take on Philip Barbour, and North Marion has a bye.

