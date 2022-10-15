Read full article on original website
Hopkins ready to provide jolt Cardinals offense needs
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has been one of football's best receivers for the past decade and he's also got a streak of self-awareness. Now that the three-time All-Pro is back from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, he knows exactly what he brings to an Arizona Cardinals offense that desperately needs a jolt.
Broncos drag prime-time scoring to lowest mark in 16 years
The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. From the more than 100 minutes of game action without a touchdown on Thursday nights to the recent Monday night slog between the Chargers and Broncos, teams playing on the NFL's biggest stage have struggled to score points.
Walker retires after 14 NFL seasons with Niners, Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delanie Walker knew his broken ankle was bad when he didn't feel any pain while on the field in Miami. Not because of shock. The nerve-endings had been severed.
