Citrus County Chronicle

Hopkins ready to provide jolt Cardinals offense needs

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has been one of football's best receivers for the past decade and he's also got a streak of self-awareness. Now that the three-time All-Pro is back from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, he knows exactly what he brings to an Arizona Cardinals offense that desperately needs a jolt.
Broncos drag prime-time scoring to lowest mark in 16 years

The offensive performances in prime-time games this season have been downright offensive at times. From the more than 100 minutes of game action without a touchdown on Thursday nights to the recent Monday night slog between the Chargers and Broncos, teams playing on the NFL's biggest stage have struggled to score points.

