When are people going to understand that Tik Tok is the devil? If your kids have the app delete it or just confiscate their phones! After all you parents are paying for those phones, right?
You talking about the same kids that thought eating tide pods was a thing. You talking about the same kids that think it was cool to marinate meat in NyQuil?? Are these the kids you’re talking about?? My opinion is parents need to start stepping into their kids lives before it’s too late and if you’re a parent letting them do this then maybe them kids would be better off in a safer place
Are we talking about the same kids with "undeveloped intellect" due to age and environments, who are being abused with gender dysphoria indoctrination by activist child abusing "educators"?? 🤔 .
