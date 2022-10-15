ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 33

Michael H Matheny
3d ago

When are people going to understand that Tik Tok is the devil? If your kids have the app delete it or just confiscate their phones! After all you parents are paying for those phones, right?

Reply(1)
9
Irish Queen
3d ago

You talking about the same kids that thought eating tide pods was a thing. You talking about the same kids that think it was cool to marinate meat in NyQuil?? Are these the kids you’re talking about?? My opinion is parents need to start stepping into their kids lives before it’s too late and if you’re a parent letting them do this then maybe them kids would be better off in a safer place

Reply
7
Pt L
3d ago

Are we talking about the same kids with "undeveloped intellect" due to age and environments, who are being abused with gender dysphoria indoctrination by activist child abusing "educators"?? 🤔 .

Reply(4)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

3 tips for realistic self-care despite having a busy life

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all have very busy lives, and while we know self-care is important to our mental health, some days it’s just downright hard to do. This Motivational Monday, author and yoga expert Desi Bartlett joined Good Morning, Arizona, to share three key steps to taking care of ourselves. “We need to take care of our emotional health, mental health, and of course, physical health. We need to be using our boundaries and saying no when we need to say no,” Bartlett said. With the holidays coming up, she suggests getting used to practicing saying no before the holidays.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Driven teen has eye for color, owning own salon

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Angel loves makeup. She loves learning about it, doing it and giving it an early look when it comes to a career. Any color on the wheel is fair game when it comes to this creative outlet and hobby. “Growing up, make up and hair,...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

1-year-old baby girl dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix

Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen who survived 2018 lightning strike shares message of hope for girl struck in Sun City West

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - What happened to 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen this past weekend is eerily similar to another west Valley teen who was struck by lightning in 2018. Josiah Wiedman was just thirteen at the time, and although physically injured during the incident, he was another case doctors said was a miracle. Four years later, Wiedman has made a remarkable recovery and has a message for the little girl and her family going through the same thing.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Another Phoenix baby tests positive for fentanyl, doctors call it a warning call

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another infant has tested positive for fentanyl after being rushed to a hospital in north Phoenix. It’s the second such case this week alone. In this latest incident, emergency crews were called to a home on West Monona Drive, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say an infant boy had become lethargic and was transported to a nearby hospital by firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage

Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning that’s no longer the case. The Democratic nominee for governor, who declined to debate opponent Kari Lake, spoke to Arizona voters directly on Tuesday afternoon. Community college board candidate suspends campaign after alleged public indecency in Surprise. Updated: 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl

“Its sole purpose is really to help provide medical grants for children and families who are in need of medical coverage … [or for care] that’s not fully covered by insurance,” explained Heather Kane, the CEO of United HealthCare, Arizona and New Mexico. The Foundation is designed to help cover out-of-pocket costs for children with acute or chronic conditions. You do not have to have UnitedHealthcare coverage to be eligible for one of the Foundation’s grants.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy