FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans football could claim a share of region title Thursday night
ALBANY — The No. 4- ranked Dougherty Trojans will host Thomasville on Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium and the winner will claim at least a share of the Region 1-AAA championship with only one football game remaining on the regular season schedule. It would be Dougherty’s first region...
Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future. On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others: Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 205 ...
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
myfoxzone.com
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, Georgia police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
southgatv.com
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting
A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
southgatv.com
Albany’s night court preps
ALBANY, GA – The City of Albany’s Municipal Court and Community Court partner, Albany Technical College (ATC), will pilot a night court session at ATC on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. ATC’s Dean of Academic Affairs Kenneth Singleton was pleased to open the doors of the...
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
police1.com
Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover
ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
Police continue investigations into Friday shooting incidents
ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday. Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.
Atlanta rapper Gunna's attorney pushes for another bond hearing
ATLANTA — Attorneys are pushing for Atlanta rapper Gunna to be released on bond for the fourth time ahead of his trial - just five days after a judge denied his previous motion. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, has been in the Fulton County Jail...
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for home invasion and burglary
UPDATE: On Facebook, Albany Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Dion Jevontae Reid. Police ask anyone with information on Reid's whereabouts to contact them or Crime Stoppers. ORGINAL STORY:. The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in identifying and locating this suspect. Police say that...
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning accident
ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim of a fatal early Tuesday-morning accident as Lashala Deann Worthy. Worthy, 40, died at the scene of a wreck at the junction of Pine Avenue and Slappey Drive around 7 a.m. The motorcycle she was driving was left in a heap, with pieces scattered along the scene, including Worthy’s helmet and a shoe.
wfxl.com
4 alleged members of Dougherty County's Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods indicted
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County. 22-year-old Demondarrius Hicks, 22-year-old Jotorius Cox, 22-year-old McKeal Lamar, Jr. and 27-year-old Ja'marrie Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street...
Albany police ask for help in locating suspect
ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance with locating Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. Johnson, 26, is wanted on the following warrants: terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking. The fall Sunbelt Ag Expo kicked off in Moultrie on Tuesday, with...
