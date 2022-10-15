ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on October 18, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CRISP COUNTY, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
ALBANY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s night court preps

ALBANY, GA – The City of Albany’s Municipal Court and Community Court partner, Albany Technical College (ATC), will pilot a night court session at ATC on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. ATC’s Dean of Academic Affairs Kenneth Singleton was pleased to open the doors of the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
police1.com

Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover

ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Police continue investigations into Friday shooting incidents

ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday. Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Suspect wanted for home invasion and burglary

UPDATE: On Facebook, Albany Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Dion Jevontae Reid. Police ask anyone with information on Reid's whereabouts to contact them or Crime Stoppers. ORGINAL STORY:. The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in identifying and locating this suspect. Police say that...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Motorcyclist dies in early-morning accident

ALBANY — Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim of a fatal early Tuesday-morning accident as Lashala Deann Worthy. Worthy, 40, died at the scene of a wreck at the junction of Pine Avenue and Slappey Drive around 7 a.m. The motorcycle she was driving was left in a heap, with pieces scattered along the scene, including Worthy’s helmet and a shoe.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police ask for help in locating suspect

ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance with locating Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. Johnson, 26, is wanted on the following warrants: terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking. The fall Sunbelt Ag Expo kicked off in Moultrie on Tuesday, with...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy