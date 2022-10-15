ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

9-6A Football: Sachse, Rowlett shake up playoff race

Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak. The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
ROWLETT, TX
starlocalmedia.com

6-5A Division I Football: Frisco tops Heritage in battle of unbeatens; Reedy moves to 6-0

Frisco and Heritage were supposed to draw attention as one of the top match-ups in the area, a game featuring a pair of undefeated teams in district play. And while an on-field altercation between the teams drew some of the headlines, and resulted in both sides being without some key players, there was still plenty of drama on the field as the Raccoons were able to edge out the Coyotes for a 20-17 victory.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
DALLAS, TX
mvnews.org

Volleyball defeats DeSoto in all three sets

Thursday, Oct. 13, the volleyball team won against De Soto in two sets. The girls won the first three of five sets with the first set being won 25-9. The second set was won 25-12; the third set was won 25-11. Junior Brooke Bellehumeur talks about how the connections she...
DESOTO, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2

The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
PLANO, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
CEDAR HILL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy