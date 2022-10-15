Read full article on original website
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Memorial, Allen, McKinney North among local teams in TABC state basketball preseason rankings
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches recently unveiled their preseason rankings for the 2022-23 season and there are a number of local teams who will enter the year with high expectations. That includes a Frisco Memorial girls team that enjoyed a historic 2021-22 campaign behind a Class 5A state runner-up...
starlocalmedia.com
9-6A Football: Sachse, Rowlett shake up playoff race
Heading into the week, Sachse knew it was going to be in a must-win situation every time it took the field if it hoped to continue its playoff streak. The Mustangs entered Thursday night as underdogs against Garland, the reigning 9-6A champions.
starlocalmedia.com
10-6A Football: Jaguars earn tough win; Skeeters edged by Royse City
Horn went on the road to East Texas and got a spirited effort from a Tyler Legacy team battling for its playoff life on Friday. The Jaguars weathered the storm and put the clamps on the Raiders in the second half to rally for a 24-16 victory.
starlocalmedia.com
6-5A Division I Football: Frisco tops Heritage in battle of unbeatens; Reedy moves to 6-0
Frisco and Heritage were supposed to draw attention as one of the top match-ups in the area, a game featuring a pair of undefeated teams in district play. And while an on-field altercation between the teams drew some of the headlines, and resulted in both sides being without some key players, there was still plenty of drama on the field as the Raccoons were able to edge out the Coyotes for a 20-17 victory.
starlocalmedia.com
No. 21 Cincinnati aims to continue domination of SMU
For No. 21 Cincinnati, seeing SMU on its schedule has always been a welcome sight. The Bearcats have won five of six all-time meetings between the conference rivals while outscoring the Mustangs 213-106.
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
mvnews.org
Volleyball defeats DeSoto in all three sets
Thursday, Oct. 13, the volleyball team won against De Soto in two sets. The girls won the first three of five sets with the first set being won 25-9. The second set was won 25-12; the third set was won 25-11. Junior Brooke Bellehumeur talks about how the connections she...
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2
The Plano store will ease some pressure off the other stores.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. The planned H-E-B in Plano finally has an official opening date. The new store will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Dallas News reports that the massive 118,000 square-foot store, will have an H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant attached, as well as a home decor and essentials department, as well as a beauty section.
Dallas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery ticket win
Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, but America's Team fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but someone in Dallas did win in a big way in the form of seven figures heading to their wallet.
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
Blue Goose Cantina to Open in Grand Prairie
Authentic Tex-Mex dishes and of course, margaritas, are on this restaurant’s menu.
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
Midlothian coach loses battle with rare form of cancer
An Assistant Coach in Midlothian is being remembered after he lost his battle with a rare form of cancer. The district announced that Coach Clif White passed away Saturday at his home.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
