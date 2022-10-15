Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Related
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
AZFamily
1-year-old baby girl dies after being pulled from bathtub in Phoenix
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
AZFamily
Police arrest woman who allegedly hit Circle K employee with brick, robbed store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who reportedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick before robbing the store with another woman in August was arrested Tuesday. Phoenix police said that on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m., Misses Evans and 24-year-old Alize Endonejha Jenkins went into a Circle K convenience store near 32nd Street and Broadway Road and approached a clerk. Evans then hit the clerk in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground. She then grabbed him by the back of the head and started hitting him in the face until he told her the PIN code to open the cash register, investigators said.
AZFamily
Man planned stabbing of supervisor for months, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a west Phoenix workplace earlier this week. Court paperwork revealed that the suspect, identified as Kendis Auzzine Randles, allegedly stabbed his supervisor in the face, neck, stomach and right hand with a box cutter just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A witness told officers at the scene that she found the suspect standing over the supervisor just after the incident and that she pulled him off of their supervisor by his hoodie.
AZFamily
Pilot survives emergency landing into east Mesa canal
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
AZFamily
Woman shot by Tempe police rammed patrol cars weeks before in Gilbert, officers say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman shot by police after allegedly ramming several Tempe patrol cars had done the same thing weeks before in Gilbert. Police say On Oct. 1, 33-year-old Kristina Duranceau was pulled over by Gilbert police driving a stolen car. During the incident, she also reportedly rammed several patrol cars, similar to Sunday’s run-in with police.
AZFamily
Man stabbed inside west Phoenix business, police say
As more electric vehicles get on the road, ADOT wants to make sure owners have a place to plug up. On Your Side Podcast explores how employees have the upper hand in job market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Employers are hoping higher wages will recruit and retain in the...
AZFamily
Woman arrested for allegedly robbing Scottsdale Fry’s worker with Down syndrome
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women have been arrested after police say they robbed a Scottsdale man who was working at a grocery store late last month. The employee, identified as Kyle Schmidt, was working at Fry’s Food & Drug store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sept. 25, when Scottsdale police say two women, identified as Paradise Adams and Pearl Mitchell, asked him for money in the parking lot. When he took out his wallet, they reportedly grabbed it and took off.
AZFamily
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage
Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning that’s no longer the case. The Democratic nominee for governor, who declined to debate opponent Kari Lake, spoke to Arizona voters directly on Tuesday afternoon. Community college board candidate suspends campaign after alleged public indecency in Surprise. Updated: 7...
fox10phoenix.com
Police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills, guns in Phoenix; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect was arrested after police say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills and guns in Phoenix. The seizure happened following the arrest of a suspect with multiple warrants, Phoenix Police tweeted. The suspect was not identified. The following items were seized during the incident:. 50,000 fentanyl pills.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after stabbing leads to standoff at west Phoenix workplace
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is now in custody after reportedly stabbing someone at a west Phoenix automotive warehouse Monday morning. It happened just before 8 a.m. near 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road at a Kem Krest. When officers arrived at the warehouse, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Officers evacuated the building, and witnesses at the scene told officers that the man had been stabbed inside the warehouse.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting deputy in Estrella Village: MCSO
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who pointed a gun at people before assaulting a deputy has been arrested. According to MCSO, deputies responded on Oct. 16 to a home near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a person "acting erratic and pointing a gun at people near the area."
AZFamily
No one injured after plane crashes into Mesa canal
Community college board candidate suspends campaign after alleged public indecency in Surprise. GOP candidate Randy Kaufman suspended his campaign after police said he was allegedly performing a sexual act on himself while parked in his car near a child care center in Surprise. Volunteers planting trees at Phoenix park as...
AZFamily
City of Chandler considers allowing chickens as pets for single-family homes
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning...
AZFamily
Officer assaulted while investigating shooting in west Phoenix; man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say one of their officers was assaulted while investigating a shooting in west Phoenix early Monday morning. Authorities say they were called out to a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 5 a.m. When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. As officers were investigating, another man pulled up and allegedly assaulted an officer. Police say that man was detained using less-lethal force. The victim was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting. Police haven’t said if the man who allegedly assaulted the officer is connected to the original shooting.
AZFamily
Family looking for answers after father is killed installing traffic pole
Herd of horses shot and killed, reward offered for tips that lead to suspect. Horse advocate organizations are offering a $35,000 reward for any tips that lead to the suspect who shot and killed wild alpine horses. Tempe high school band loses thousands of dollars after fundraising event is rained...
East Valley Tribune
Judge orders area man to stop filming police
Less than a month after Scottsdale Rep. John Kavanagh couldn’t find anyone to defend his bill that curbs filming of police actions, a Mesa judge has sentenced self-described “guerilla journalist” Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in for videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa’s City Plaza Building after being told not to.
themesatribune.com
More civilians becoming Phoenix police investigators
Hiring civilian investigators isn’t a new concept. The Mesa Police Department started its program in 2009. And when Chief George Gascón moved to San Francisco to lead that department, he took the idea with him. But the movement has gained steam recently as departments across the country try...
Comments / 6