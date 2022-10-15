Read full article on original website
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
Treasures await at South Rock Island giveaway
South Rock Island Township is hosting a free giveaway Tuesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at South Rock Island Township, located at 4330 11th Street. Coats, sweaters, clothes, toys and household items will be available, all for free. For more information, click here or call (309) 788-0496.
Spring Valley And Princeton Businesses Victims Of Alleged Thieves
Two women stand accused of stealing cash from Bureau County businesses. Forty-nine-year-old Maria Levine of Ladd and 38-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon were indicted Friday on two counts apiece of theft. Levine is accused of theft in excess of $500 at a Spring Valley business while Holland is charged with stealing between $10,000 to $100,000 from a Princeton business. Indictment information provided by the Bureau County States Attorney's Office doesn't mention what businesses were the alleged victims.
Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19
The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
This Geneseo Home Is A “Nightmare On Zillow Street” And Wait Until You See Why
A Geneseo home has some stories to tell and they don't look like happy ones. Up for sale on Zillow is a home at 413 N. College Ave. in Geneseo. It was featured in the 'Nightmare on Zillow Street' Facebook group, which looks at the worst houses that you can buy on Zillow.
Celebrate all things spooky at annual Davenport Halloween parade
Ghosts and goblins, witches and warriors and superheroes and sports stars will line the streets of Davenport for the annual Halloween parade!. Join the fun Sunday, October 30, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Bring the whole brood and dress up in costumes to get into the ‘spirit’ of things!
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
Teen arrested for stabbing relative Saturday night
KEWANEE, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen has been arrested for stabbing a relative during an altercation in Kewanee late Saturday night. Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Kewanee Police responded to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on a report of a disturbance involving a stabbing. They discovered the victim, an 18-year-old male, lying in the front yard of a home bleeding from his leg.
QC Goth band is back from the grave at Rozz-Tox
Just in time for Halloween, the Quad Cities Goth band Pitch Black Manor is playing its first live show in 27 years on Oct. 22. It will be at 8 p.m. at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Pitch Black Manor, the QC’s first and only Goth band, is back...
Arrest made after garage fire Thursday night on North Chambers Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A woman was arrested on multiple charges following a garage fire Thursday night. At 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a garage fire behind a residence at 357 North Chambers St. While the Galesburg Fire Department put out the fire, a woman was found lying on the ground nearby. She appeared uninjured, highly intoxicated, and she was covered in soot.
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?
In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
UPDATE: names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 4:03 p.m. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, Pearson J. Franklin, age 20 of New London, IA and Andrew Whitcomb, age 35 of Burnside, IL were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work zone […]
