Interview: Bryce Underwood, Belleville quarterback, on his game, colleges after win over Franklin

Belleville sophomore and top-rated class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood answered questions from SBLive after the Tiger's win over Franklin 42-14.

Bryce Underwood on being the top quarterback in the class of 2025:

"I really don't worry about rankings that much. I am focused on getting better as a person. That's my main focus."

On what he looks for in a college:

"How they treat their players, what my family likes, and also what is best for me. How can I fit into their formation and stuff like that."

On his game, areas of improvement.

"I would say I need to focus on getting the ball out quicker, so that's what is going to be my main focus this week."

On next week versus Brighton

"We're 1-0 every week. Starting on Sunday it's 0-0 again. So we're focused on being 1-0 every week until week 13."

