Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon 's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx , is being violently targeted by online haters.

"Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."

While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month , the comedian, 45, hinted at the backlash he's received for having nearly a dozen children. (He became a father-of-10 after Brittany Bell gave birth to son Rise just nine days after Onyx arrived.)

"I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says. I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," he stated in a social media post. "Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."

While the actor insisted he loves having a big, blended family, his lifestyle comes with a hefty price tag. As OK! reported, legal expert Goldie Schon previously spilled that he likely spends around $3 million in child support payments each year.

In fact, the Wild N' Out host bought a home for baby mama Abby De La Rosa , 31, the mother of his 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion . "It’s the least I can do," he said of the sweet gesture , telling De La Rosa, "Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!!"

While some assume the Nickelodeon alum is being careless when being intimate with partners, he's insisted he's "having these kids on purpose. I don't have no accident. Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't," he stated last year. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."