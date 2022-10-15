ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William 'Can't Completely Forgive' Prince Harry For 'What He's Done,' Spills Royal Expert

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Source: mega;AppleTv plus

Prince William and Prince Harry have an enormous way to go in mending their relationship. Despite coming together to unveil their late mom Princess Diana's statue in July 2021 and again for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September, the sons of King Charles III remain at odds.

“[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told a news publication on Tuesday, October 11.

Source: mega

DID KATE MIDDLETON & QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA BATTLE FOR THE THRONE PRIOR TO QUEEN ELIZABETH'S DEATH?

The author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown added that Harry and Meghan Markle's Megxit in 2020 "had a huge impact on William," his wife, Kate Middleton, and their "young family."

"It put them in that prime sort of center. It moved them center stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been," the author pointed out of the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales. "I think William had always expected that he would have the support of his brother."

Source: mega

"And I think it wasn’t just that Harry had chosen to leave and to stand down. I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his family, to his grandmother," she further speculated.

After Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal duties in March 2020 and moved to the U.S., they began airing out their dirty laundry with the royals, worsening relationships within the prestigious family.

Source: OK!

Though Harry bashed his family, especially his dad, Katie said it is "Charles' intention to heal this family rift, to try and to try and work things out, because he knows that this will hang over his reign. There cannot be this discord at the heart of the royal family.”

PRINCE WILLIAM WAS RELIEVED WHEN PRINCE HARRY MOVED TO CALIFORNIA, SOURCE DISHES: 'THE DRAMA WAS GONE'

Harry and Meghan were in the U.K. to mourn Her Majesty for 11 days. And while the time could have served as an opportunity for the couple to work out their differences with their estranged family members, a royal expert dubbed their reunion a "missed opportunity."

Source: mega

Us Weekly reported that William can't forgive Harry.

