Photos: Francis Howell tops Troy Buchanan to win Class 5 District 4 softball title

Francis Howell standout Lorin Boutte's fourth inning solo home run was all the offense the Vikings would need on Friday. Thanks to Boutte.

The junior pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout as No. 1 seed Francis Howell defeated second-seeded Troy Buchanan 2-0 to win the Class 5 District 4 softball championship at Fort Zumwalt West.

Boutte leads the Vikings at the plate with four home runs and 32 RBIs. On the mound, she's 12-2 and has allowed just 21 earned runs in 115 2/3 innings.

Francis Howell (26-6) advances to face Francis Howell North (6-23) in the Class 5 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Howell. Howell North was seeded sixth for the Class 5 District 3 tournament but defeated third-seeded Ritenour, second-seeded Pattonville and top seed Kirkwood to win the district title.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Derrick Docket:

