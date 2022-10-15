ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Photos: Francis Howell tops Troy Buchanan to win Class 5 District 4 softball title

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trOv6_0iZqRXuY00

Francis Howell standout Lorin Boutte's fourth inning solo home run was all the offense the Vikings would need on Friday. Thanks to Boutte.

The junior pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout as No. 1 seed Francis Howell defeated second-seeded Troy Buchanan 2-0 to win the Class 5 District 4 softball championship at Fort Zumwalt West.

Boutte leads the Vikings at the plate with four home runs and 32 RBIs. On the mound, she's 12-2 and has allowed just 21 earned runs in 115 2/3 innings.

Francis Howell (26-6) advances to face Francis Howell North (6-23) in the Class 5 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Howell. Howell North was seeded sixth for the Class 5 District 3 tournament but defeated third-seeded Ritenour, second-seeded Pattonville and top seed Kirkwood to win the district title.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Derrick Docket:

Francis Howell vs. Troy Buchanan softball

Photos from Derrick Docket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijxDt_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZVbs_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoB7e_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtFbJ_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDdnU_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46G6U9_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFs7i_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3SGO_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S97JZ_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03z0Kn_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emoMQ_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsq2C_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hvjdg_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCRBk_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xWQZ_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEKxj_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpzt8_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmjCG_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mc0Nd_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POOmq_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCLOH_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghDh3_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVZMv_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rP8Qq_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PQRW_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awZ97_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h14iU_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6dlV_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oG634_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hg7r2_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6dcY_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSCKo_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEI6X_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvCJ3_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rF8TN_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1ube_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFKYY_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dObd_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wItUA_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpuKH_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nawsm_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxCCq_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Khxf_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpwAf_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MD5aF_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cWx7_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqH2p_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m3mQ_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnRiv_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ezdov_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxO9w_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9Uv4_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTxC4_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxsgV_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40njpm_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYkZ5_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrPWe_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gg3xh_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoQou_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZAjC_0iZqRXuY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTxkI_0iZqRXuY00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Class 2A Arkansas boys basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land   With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 2A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Scorebook Live

Meet the top juniors in Iowa high school volleyball

By Bret Hayworth  Meet some of the top juniors playing Iowa high school volleyball in 2022. Many were All-Staters as sophomores, while others have surged into the new leadership roles on their teams this year, displaying wide levels in the skills of spiking, setting, blocking, passing and ...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy