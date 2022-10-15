ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
CBS Sports

Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos

It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season

Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he'd need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training.
NEWARK, NY
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Bills score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, streaming for Week 6 AFC showdown

If you're looking for a potential AFC Championship preview, look no further than Bills versus Chiefs, the most anticipated matchup in the entire Week 6 slate. Not only are these two teams the heavyweight contenders of their conference, boasting oddsmakers' top two favorites to win 2022 NFL MVP and ranking atop the league as projected Super Bowl champions, but they've got a colorful recent history. A year ago, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes squared off in the best shootout of the playoffs, when Kansas City edged Buffalo with an overtime victory; and two years ago, they met in the AFC title game, a Super Bowl trip on the line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

MLB sets schedules for AL, NL Championship Series

MLB announced the schedules for the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 89-win San Diego Padres will hold home-field advantage over the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Game Date Home Team First Pitch (ET) Network. 1 Oct. 18 Padres...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS

Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
CLEVELAND, NY
Tri-City Herald

Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?

What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Aaron Hicks injury update: Yankees outfielder out for postseason after leaving ALDS Game 5 with knee issue

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks told reporters after Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday that he'll miss the rest of the postseason with a left knee injury. Hicks left the victory -- that saw the Yankees advance to the ALCS -- in the third inning after he collided with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Both Hicks and Cabrera were in pursuit of a blooper off the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Hicks was replaced in left field by veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Undergoes surgery

Alvarez underwent surgery on his right ankle Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The surgery was done to address the cartilage damage Alvarez suffered in late August. The procedure was an option at the time Alvarez suffered the injury, though he opted to play through it in the short term. Alvarez is expected to be fully healthy for spring training, when he'll have the chance to compete for a roster spot to break camp with the big-league club.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role

Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return

Quitoriano (knee) was designated to return from the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Quitoriano missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Houston's IR ahead of the regular season. Now, the rookie tight end will have a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster; otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending IR. Quitoriano's first chance to play will come in Sunday's game against the Raiders, though he may start out in a limited role with tight ends Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins already on the roster.
HOUSTON, TX

