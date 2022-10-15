Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
The Houston Astros posted a photo on social media that made Seattle Mariners fans indeclinably upset.
CBS Sports
Padres' surprise playoff run comes with added benefit: Fernando Tatis Jr. can return earlier in 2023
The San Diego Padres advanced to the National League Championship Series over the weekend, extending an October run that has seen them knock off the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres will now square off against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on Tuesday with a trip to the World Series hanging in the balance.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians: Time, pitchers, TV channel, prediction, ALDS Game 5 live stream, odds after rainout
The LDS round in the 2022 MLB postseason has blessed us with one do-or-die Game 5. The Yankees and Guardians were originally scheduled to meet for Game 5 on Monday night, but rain pushed the deciding contest back to Tuesday afternoon -- the same day the NLCS begins, and the day before one of these two teams faces the Astros in the ALCS.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
CBS Sports
Dodgers end 2022 early with lots of questions, including futures of Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from MLB's postseason on Saturday night, losing Game 4 of their National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers, who won a majors-leading 111 games during the regular season, will now slink into the offseason with just a single postseason victory to show for their efforts.
CBS Sports
Five reasons why the Mariners won't be waiting very long for their next postseason trip
Saturday, the city of Seattle played host to its first Major League Baseball playoff game since 2001. I don't even want to imagine the feelings involved in the excitement building before attending the game and then watching the M's fail to score for 18 innings in a 1-0 marathon loss to end their season against the Astros.
CBS Sports
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season
Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he'd need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Bills score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, streaming for Week 6 AFC showdown
If you're looking for a potential AFC Championship preview, look no further than Bills versus Chiefs, the most anticipated matchup in the entire Week 6 slate. Not only are these two teams the heavyweight contenders of their conference, boasting oddsmakers' top two favorites to win 2022 NFL MVP and ranking atop the league as projected Super Bowl champions, but they've got a colorful recent history. A year ago, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes squared off in the best shootout of the playoffs, when Kansas City edged Buffalo with an overtime victory; and two years ago, they met in the AFC title game, a Super Bowl trip on the line.
theScore
MLB sets schedules for AL, NL Championship Series
MLB announced the schedules for the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 89-win San Diego Padres will hold home-field advantage over the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Game Date Home Team First Pitch (ET) Network. 1 Oct. 18 Padres...
CBS Sports
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
Two Astros Nominated for 2022 Hank Aaron Award
Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Álvarez have been nominated for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Starting Game 5 of ALDS
Cortes will start Tuesday's Game 5 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. The Yankees will be able to deploy Cortes on three days rest after Game 5 was moved to Tuesday due to inclement weather. Jameson Taillon, who was slated to start Monday, figures to be available out of the bullpen if needed.
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
CBS Sports
Aaron Hicks injury update: Yankees outfielder out for postseason after leaving ALDS Game 5 with knee issue
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks told reporters after Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday that he'll miss the rest of the postseason with a left knee injury. Hicks left the victory -- that saw the Yankees advance to the ALCS -- in the third inning after he collided with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Both Hicks and Cabrera were in pursuit of a blooper off the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Hicks was replaced in left field by veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez.
CBS Sports
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Undergoes surgery
Alvarez underwent surgery on his right ankle Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The surgery was done to address the cartilage damage Alvarez suffered in late August. The procedure was an option at the time Alvarez suffered the injury, though he opted to play through it in the short term. Alvarez is expected to be fully healthy for spring training, when he'll have the chance to compete for a roster spot to break camp with the big-league club.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return
Quitoriano (knee) was designated to return from the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Quitoriano missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Houston's IR ahead of the regular season. Now, the rookie tight end will have a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster; otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending IR. Quitoriano's first chance to play will come in Sunday's game against the Raiders, though he may start out in a limited role with tight ends Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins already on the roster.
