ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

SMU scores 20 unanswered in 3rd quarter, beats Navy 40-34

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjU4Q_0iZqRAr500

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai passed for 336 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 74 yards and a score to help SMU beat Navy 40-34 on Friday night.

All four of Mordecai’s touchdowns went for 20-plus yards. Mordecai raced up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown run to begin SMU’s 20-point scoring run in the third quarter. Mordecai also had a short pass to Jordan Kerley, who used two good blocks along the sideline to race for a 33-yard touchdown.

Mordecai connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. from 27-yards out for a 40-20 lead midway through the fourth. SMU recovered Navy’s onside kick with 2:30 left but went three-and-out before the Midshipmen scored with nine seconds left to cap the scoring.

Dylan Goffney had a team-high four catches for 116 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown for SMU (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference).

Quarterback Tai Lavatai carried it 25 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns for Navy (2-4, 2-2). Lavatai was 9-of-22 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Navy’s third pass attempt of the game went to Vincent Terrell Jr. for a 24-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left before halftime. Navy opened the second half with a 75-yard drive, ending in Lavatai’s 15-yard touchdown run.

Former President George W. Bush was in attendance.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Sam Romano: Making a Name for Himself

With a pin that read, “I accept tips” attached to his lapel, a 7-year-old Sam Romano listened as Chas Martin, the former manager of Uptown steakhouse Nick & Sam’s, encouraged the youngster to seat tables. He watched as his famous father Phil, the brains behind Fuddruckers, Eatzi’s, Nick & Sam’s, and more than a dozen other restaurant concepts, connected with customers. “People knew him and respected him, and they were grateful to be in the restaurant,” Sam says, “I’m grateful that they’re coming into the restaurant still—now that I’m part of it.”
DALLAS, TX
cohaitungchi.com

31 Iconic Free Things to Do in Dallas and Fort Worth (2022)

Whether you’re looking to embrace your inner cowboy or explore the history behind the Dallas and Fort Worth area, this Texas city is a treasure trove of cool things to do and see (unless it’s in the summer in which case it’s a treasure trove of very hot things…)
DALLAS, TX
SMU Daily Campus

Two arrests this week involving separate offenses on female SMU students

SMU police arrested a rideshare driver Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting an SMU student after driving her to campus earlier that morning. The arrest is the second this week involving an offense on a female student. SMU police arrested another unidentified man Wednesday in an unrelated incident for the unlawful restraint of a female student who accepted a ride to campus from east of Central Expressway.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Local Profile

New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover

Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy