Gladewater, TX

KLTV

6 teams remain undefeated in Red Zone Top 10

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 looks the same after week 8 of the high school football season. The only change was Winnsboro dropping three spots after a one-point loss to Pottsboro. The rest of the list won their games in convincing fashion. 1. Longview Lobos (5A...
LONGVIEW, TX
High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Grass fire burns about 10 acres near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore says a grass fire burnt around 10 acres near Kilgore. The fire happened in the 6200 block of Highway 42 north of town. Fire departments currently have the fire contained. Due to a drop in humidity and the wind,...
KILGORE, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Promising Start Unable To Carry Blinn Past Tyler In SWJCFC Matchup

The Buccaneers are now 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the SWJCFC. Blinn had a promising start to Saturday’s tilt, opening the game with a long drive that culminated in a 7-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Brock Bolfing to sophomore wide receiver Canen Adrian. However, Tyler erased its 7-0 deficit with 35 unanswered points, starting with a touchdown on the subsequent kickoff following the Bucs’ score.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
GILMER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s what you missed at the Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Texas Rose Festival Parade was the biggest to date with new floats and even more guests. Here’s just some of the offerings from this years parade: Rich heritage and traditions The East Texas school bands, dance teams, cheerleading squads, & Tyler Associations First time ever, Hispanic Heritage floats that […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Austin Bank receives honor for its 14th consecutive year

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Austin Bank was recognized and honored as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" for the year of 2022 at the Best Companies Gala on Oct. 6. This is the 14th year the company has received this award and it was presented by the Texas Association of Business and fellow sponsors in Austin.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday. The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13. Christen A. Brewer, 28,...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Pedestrian crash causes partial highway closure in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies say one lane of I-20 W is closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Marshall on Monday night. Texas DPS troopers and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the scene near exit 167. One lane of I-20 W is closed while officers are on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

