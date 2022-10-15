Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Wes Moore tours Maryland by bus, sharing hugs with potential voters at every stop
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland Wes Moore may be setting a campaign record for hugs. He seems to hug every potential voter he meets. “I love being out here; this is family,” he said between hugs in Silver Spring Tuesday. Moore was...
WJLA
Youngkin announces 'Bold Blue Line' initiative to fight violent crime across Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin met with law enforcement officials and Virginia leaders on Monday as he announced a new initiative to combat rising crime in Virginia. Operation Bold Blue Line, a five-step initiative focuses on increasing police recruitment, training, retaining, prosecuting and supporting victims and...
WJLA
6,500 trout stocked in Maryland waters, available for fishers
WASHINGTON (7News) — Seven counties in Maryland had their Fall trout stocking this past week. 6,500 fish were loaded into Maryland waters becoming available for people to catch. The types of fish and specific places they were loaded can be found below:. Carroll County:. Piney Run Reservoir was stocked...
WJLA
DC Weather: Frost and freeze alerts issued, expect frigid temperatures Wednesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Frost and Freeze Alerts have been issued for parts of the D.C. area for early Wednesday morning signaling the end of the growing season. Warnings are posted for several DMV counties including Frederick, Md., western Loudoun and Prince William, Va. Alerts will remain until 9 a.m.
WJLA
Virginia police departments offering more signing bonuses to attract recruits
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police departments across the nation are competing for more officers to keep communities safe and here in the DMV, the competition is getting tough. Alexandria Police just posted new information that they are offering an up to $5,000 signing bonus for new officers. “Now we're...
WJLA
Raytheon Technologies partners with nonprofit to open technology labs in four DC schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — Raytheon Technologies, which recently moved its global headquarters to Arlington, is now investing in new technology labs that will be available to students at four D.C. high schools: Phelps ACE High School, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Friendship Collegiate High School, and Friendship Technology Preparatory School.
WJLA
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart assault charge court hearing set for Dec. 8
WASHINGTON (7News) — Christopher Geldart has served as a top D.C. official for years but Monday afternoon, he was scheduled to be arraigned on assault charges in Arlington, Va. A court hearing has been set for Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. for his assault and battery charge, according to court documents.
WJLA
Voter registration deadline looms for Marylanders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters have until Tuesday to register to vote by mail or online. Election officials remind that voters who register by mail must have their application postmarked by Tuesday. Voters can also still register on Election Day at a polling site. Marylanders can register to vote...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
WJLA
Women and Alzheimer's: Empowerment forum to raise awareness to be held in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — More and more people are impacted by Alzheimer’s every year, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expecting the number of cases to more than double by 2060. But did you know women are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer’s? The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America...
WJLA
DC now offering updated COVID boosters for kids between 5 and 11
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Health announced last week that children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in the District. Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines will be available for the newly eligible group at all District COVID Centers as well as all DC Health pop-up, mobile, in-home and community vaccination locations.
Comments / 0