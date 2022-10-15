ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJLA

6,500 trout stocked in Maryland waters, available for fishers

WASHINGTON (7News) — Seven counties in Maryland had their Fall trout stocking this past week. 6,500 fish were loaded into Maryland waters becoming available for people to catch. The types of fish and specific places they were loaded can be found below:. Carroll County:. Piney Run Reservoir was stocked...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Voter registration deadline looms for Marylanders

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland voters have until Tuesday to register to vote by mail or online. Election officials remind that voters who register by mail must have their application postmarked by Tuesday. Voters can also still register on Election Day at a polling site. Marylanders can register to vote...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

DC now offering updated COVID boosters for kids between 5 and 11

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Health announced last week that children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in the District. Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines will be available for the newly eligible group at all District COVID Centers as well as all DC Health pop-up, mobile, in-home and community vaccination locations.
WASHINGTON STATE

