Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
One person was found dead at the Sunset Plaza apartments near I-244 and MLK, police said.

Around 5:45 Friday evening, officers found the victim dead inside the doorway of an apartment, police said.

The scene remained busy for around three hours, with many residents moving in and out of the parking lot. However, no one we spoke to said they saw or heard anything.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a fight broke out near the taped off scene. Police moved in and broke it up, but it is unclear if the fight is related to the homicide.

Police cleared from the scene around 8:40 p.m.

We are working to gather more information from homicide detectives.

This is a developing story.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
