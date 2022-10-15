Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff men's basketball hungry to get back on the court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff men's basketball team was consistently one of the top teams in the GPAC standings last season, however, the Chargers came up short in the opening round of both the conference and national tournaments. This year, Briar Cliff returns four starters to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
siouxlandnews.com
Gil Hauling will temporarily not be picking up recycling
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City says that recycling will temporarily not be picked up. In a release South Sioux City says, "Due to a staff shortage, Gill Hauling is temporarily not picking up recycling. The city will send a notice out when this resumes."
siouxlandnews.com
White mass honors healthcare professionals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Cathedral of the Epiphany and Bishop Walker Nickless hosted the first White Mass for the Sioux City area. The Mass was held on Oct. 18, which is the feast of St. Luke the Divine Physician in the Catholic tradition. All active and retired healthcare professionals were invited to attend.
siouxlandnews.com
Winning $1M lottery ticket bought in Woodbury County
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — For the third time in the past two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least $1 million!. The Iowa Lottery says that someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in Danbury, a community of 320 in Woodbury County, won a $1 million prize in the game’s drawing last night.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Pink in the Rink 2022
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Elizabeth Rol joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Pink in the Rink event. Pink in the Rink is a night of hockey, recognition of cancer survivors and a jersey auction to benefit the local community in an all-in-one event.
KETV.com
One person dies after single-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in northeast Nebraska, according to authorities. The Burt County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred southeast of Tekamah, which is about an hour north of Omaha. Deputies and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded and declared the...
News Channel Nebraska
'Fork Fest' brings community members together in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An 8th annual community festival was held in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. ‘Fork Fest’ was held at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk to celebrate all of the things that drive the Norfolk area. The festival that’s run by members of the Norfolk Arts Center...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
siouxlandnews.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland opens new teen-targeted center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Siouxland is opening its newly-renovated "Teen Center," geared toward middle school-aged kids. It offers older kids different amenities like a movie theatre, a game room, a computer lab, a music studio and a fitness center. The new "Teen Center"...
siouxlandnews.com
Unity in the Community held discussion between community and police
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group devoted to unifying the Siouxland community held another forum. Unity in the Community teamed up with Sioux City Police and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for a forum called Unifying in Difficult Times at the Sioux City Public Museum. The focus was on how communities and officers can work together despite nationwide pressures putting stress on that relationship.
Norfolk residents help find robbery suspect
Residents were able to assist officers in locating a subject who was allegedly involved in a robbery.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool Monday, record cold Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful blue skies this afternoon with lots of sunshine, but gusty northwest winds kept temperatures quite a bit cooler than yesterday. Highs only reached the mid and upper 50s around town, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Those winds continue to be gusty this evening, but should back off a little bit after sunset. Temperatures cool quickly, falling into the mid and low 40s by 10pm. A light freeze is expected tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Sioux City residents paying nearly $2,000 a month on bills
Reports have shown that Sioux City residents pay nearly $2,000 on bills, with mortgage taking the lead as the most expensive monthly cost.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Career Academy students start new trade internships with local businesses
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For the first time since Sioux City's Career Academy started, two students are working with H-VAC professionals in Siouxland. Kalins Indoor Comfort Heating has brought on Jesse Mills and Josef Yousefpour two seniors this semester learning the ins and outs of contracting with H-VAC. The students get hands-on experience at job sites to see if they're up for the task as a career path.
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
siouxlandnews.com
Students get an inside look at fire safety with Sioux City Fire Rescue
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue gave students at Spalding Park Elementary School an important lesson in fire safety on Monday. The hands-on lesson took the students through the "fire safety house", a trailer that fills with smoke to simulate a burning home. Throughout this "fire prevention month" firefighters will bring this trailer to each elementary school in Sioux City to give those students a lesson in how to stay calm during a fire, crawl under the smoke until they find a way out and then wait outside at their designated meeting spot.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities searching for work release escapee
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections is currently looking for a man who failed to return to the Sioux City work release program. Nevitt Joseph Taylor, convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree and other crimes in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required Sunday.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Nevitt Taylor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for escaping from the local residential treatment facility. Nevitt Taylor is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for that crime. He failed to return to the treatment center Sunday night, Oct. 16th, less...
