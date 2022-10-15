Read full article on original website
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun FundraiserForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Bucs early season woes leading fans to the panic button
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers fans are still waiting for that easy breezy win in the 2022 season. Tampa Bay sits 3-3 after six games played, with its last defeat extremely disappointing, to say the least. The 20-18 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday has led to a lot...
Brady, Bucs stunned by Steelers in disappointing 20-18 loss
TAMPA, Fla. — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Steelers...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)
There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
wild941.com
How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?
I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
Lightning fall in season home opener, lose 3-2 to Flyers
TAMPA, Fla. — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by Brayden...
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
Tampa Bay’s Best Corn Mazes
TampaBayDateNightGuide ~ Fun Ways to Celebrate Fall ~ Corn Mazes Along with Pumpkin...
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki, Shaq to perform at Armature Works ‘Haunted Carnival’
A variety of famous DJs are scheduled to perform at Armature Works' second annual "Haunted Carnival" Halloween weekend.
tampabeacon.com
Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 13-30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org. • Steve Vai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at...
Tampa Bay's best Halloween events happening through the rest of the month
The month's best Halloween events, family-friendly and otherwise.
Hillsborough & Pinellas Week 8 Roundup & Top performances
Are you not entertained yet? We know that line gets used quite frequently, but the high school football season between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties have been interesting when it comes to Friday night results lately. Take the highly anticipated matchup between Tampa Bay Tech and Wharton. ...
Friends, family of 7 people shot outside Tampa lounge want whoever's responsible caught
TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week since chaos erupted outside a Tampa lounge, police are still searching for two men they believe are responsible. Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting early Sunday, Oct. 9, outside of Lit Cigar & Martini Lounge. A second person is also wanted.
Tampa looking at new zoning laws to add more 'tiny homes'
You might know them as in-law suites, tiny homes, or garage apartments. but in official terms, they are called ADUs.
srqmagazine.com
Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend
The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
Hillsborough schools approve new mascot for Chamberlain High School
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board has approved a mascot change for Chamberlain High School during its meeting Tuesday in a 5-1 vote. In June, the student body made it clear they wanted to move away from the high school’s traditional mascot, which had been the Chiefs — a symbol that over the years had been increasingly viewed as insensitive to Native Americans.
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
Missing 14-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Police have located a 14-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
