Tampa, FL

gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)

There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?

I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lightning fall in season home opener, lose 3-2 to Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save on a breakaway by Brayden...
TAMPA, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Looking Ahead: Upcoming A&E events around Tampa Bay

• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 13-30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org. • Steve Vai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at...
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend

The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough schools approve new mascot for Chamberlain High School

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board has approved a mascot change for Chamberlain High School during its meeting Tuesday in a 5-1 vote. In June, the student body made it clear they wanted to move away from the high school’s traditional mascot, which had been the Chiefs — a symbol that over the years had been increasingly viewed as insensitive to Native Americans.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
