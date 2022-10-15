ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Central Dauphin prevails over Altoona in Week 8

By Madison Montag
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKs0J_0iZqPXq800

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin defeated Altoona 34-14 in week eight of the season on Friday, Oct. 14.

High School Football Plays of the Week from 2022-23 season in Central PA

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships, including what Penn State wanted to charge to host

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Middletown blanks Milton Hershey in boys soccer

Middletown, P.A. (WHTM) — Middletown boys soccer had a little extra juice on the sidelines when they hosted Milton Hershey Tuesday night. That’s because due to the cancellation of the football season, the marching band and cheerleaders have been on the Middletown boys soccer sidelines all season, cheering on the Blue Raiders. That extra energy […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Chambersburg scrapes by Central Dauphin East in Week 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg claimed a 7-3 win in a low-scoring week eight matchup against Central Dauphin East on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Mifflin County slips past Hershey in Week 8

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County took down Hershey 24-20 in week eight of the season on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Manheim Central clobbers Conestoga Valley in Week 8

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 14, Manheim Central took down Conestoga Valley by a commanding score of 48-0 during week eight of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle outfights Cumberland Valley in Week 8

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle beat Cumberland Valley 26-20 in a close week eight game on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Littlestown survives York Catholic in Week 8

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Littlestown took down York Catholic by a score of 29-24 in week eight on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
LITTLESTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Upper Dauphin Area defeats Juniata in Week 8 nailbiter

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin Area beat Juniata 20-13 in week eight of the season on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
ELIZABETHVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Exeter Township conquers Hempfield in Week 8

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Exeter Township continued their undefeated season after they beat Hempfield in week eight by a score of 44-22 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central […]
READING, PA
abc27 News

Milton Hershey wins homecoming against Lower Dauphin

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey came to play in their homecoming game, defeating Lower Dauphin 49-21 on Saturday. The Spartans persevered through quarterback issues. Senior starter Kenneth Emile was out coming into the game with an injury. And then in the third quarter, backup Jason Burney left the game with an injury. The Spartans […]
MILTON, PA
abc27 News

Gettysburg overwhelms Greencastle-Antrim in Week 8

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg won their week eight matchup against Greencastle-Antrim by a score of 42-28 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg shuts down Waynesboro in Week 8

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg didn’t allow any points against Waynesboro in their week eight, 28-0 win on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Line Mountain smacks James Buchanan in Week 8

HERNDON, Pa. (WHTM) — Line Mountain beat James Buchanan 48-8 on Friday, Oct. 14, when the teams matched up in week eight. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
MERCERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Trinity blows out Camp Hill in Week 8

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity blew out Camp Hill in week eight by a score of 26-0 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Central York overpowers Red Lion in Week 8

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York scored with ease in week eight, beating Red Lion by a score of 69-27 on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Dover wins a close Week 8 matchup against Dallastown

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Dover squeezed by Dallastown in week eight with a 28-25 win on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
DOVER, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU S Brown Says DC Diaz Took Blame for Defensive Struggles

Manny Diaz and Ji’Ayir Brown are two of the most important people associated with Penn State’s defense. Diaz, the first-year coordinator, calls the shots. Brown, the fifth-year senior safety, is one of Penn State’s best defensive players and a team captain. Penn State’s defense had its worst...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

No. 5 Michigan tops No. 10 Penn St 41-17, runs for 418 yards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy