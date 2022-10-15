ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
WECT

Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Eden Village making progress to house homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and they’re more than halfway there with 17 completed. In Wilmington, there are roughly 150 chronically homeless people on the streets. Soon, those numbers will hopefully go down following new housing options for them.
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office

ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18. Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.
LELAND, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC

Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed

North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
pbfingers.com

North Carolina 70.3 Half Ironman Weekend: Shakeout Swim + Race Expo

PHEW! What a weekend! We spent the past few days in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina with my family for a biiig race weekend! My parents, sister’s family and our gang came together to participate in the North Carolina 70.3 Ironman with at least one family member from each group participating in the race in some capacity.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy