Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WECT
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With colder temperatures on the way, turning on the heater might cost more if Duke Energy gets approval to raise rates. The company is asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to approve a 16 percent rate increase for customers over the next three years. The biggest...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. commissioners to consider extension on grant agreement, funding for traffic unit
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners agenda for October 17 includes an extension on a grant agreement with a Navassa manufacturer and a $331,367 grant for a traffic unit at the sheriff’s office. An extension to Brunswick County’s agreement with Pacon Manufacturing.
WECT
Eden Village making progress to house homeless
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and they’re more than halfway there with 17 completed. In Wilmington, there are roughly 150 chronically homeless people on the streets. Soon, those numbers will hopefully go down following new housing options for them.
Bladen Journal
W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office
ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
WECT
U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18. Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC
Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
WECT
Proposed River Road apartment complex to return to city council for second reading
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed 248-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Independence Blvd. and River Road is headed to the Wilmington City Council for its second reading on Tuesday, October 18. The revised proposal includes recommendations made by the council members at their meeting on Oct. 4. At...
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed
North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
WMBF
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
pbfingers.com
North Carolina 70.3 Half Ironman Weekend: Shakeout Swim + Race Expo
PHEW! What a weekend! We spent the past few days in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina with my family for a biiig race weekend! My parents, sister’s family and our gang came together to participate in the North Carolina 70.3 Ironman with at least one family member from each group participating in the race in some capacity.
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
borderbelt.org
Here’s a list of every candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot in Columbus County
In Columbus County, suspended sheriff Jody Greene has dominated headlines in the weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 election. But voters will also decide on several other races, from the U.S. Senate to local school boards. Here are some key points:. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri...
WECT
“I have never seen the county so racially charged:” Columbus County NAACP chapter concerned about voter intimidation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three weeks away from election day, leaders with the North Carolina NAACP are concerned about voter intimidation at the polls in Columbus County, where suspended Sheriff Jody Greene has made racist comments about his black employees. The North Carolina NAACP sent a letter to the...
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
Comments / 2