Minnesota favored son Ben Johnson took over for Great Value Pitino and immediately had to piece together a team on the fly, to the tune of adding ten new guys. While the motley crew he established wasn’t actually good, they were a lot more spirited than anyone expected, and got a few nice wins over Michigan and Rutgers, among others. However, eight guys from that team are gone, and two more have been lost for the season to injury, so it looks like another year of chewing gum and duct tape.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO