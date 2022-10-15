Read full article on original website
Gopher Volleyball Coach McCutcheon to Step Down
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Golden Gopher volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced yesterday that he would step down at the end of this season. McCutcheon is one of the top coaches in the country, having led Minnesota to three N-C-A-A Final Four appearances in his 11 years on the job. He has a career record of 265-71. McCutcheon released a statement announcing the decision and gave no reason for stepping down.
Gophers Sign 7-Footer from California
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Gophers basketball team is adding a top prospect from the class of 2023. Five-star center Dennis Evans of Riverside, California, announced his commitment to Dinkytown yesterday. The seven-footer chose the Gophers over T-C-U. He's Minnesota's highest-rated recruit since Kris Humphries in 2003. Evans joins four-star...
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Minnesota
Minnesota favored son Ben Johnson took over for Great Value Pitino and immediately had to piece together a team on the fly, to the tune of adding ten new guys. While the motley crew he established wasn’t actually good, they were a lot more spirited than anyone expected, and got a few nice wins over Michigan and Rutgers, among others. However, eight guys from that team are gone, and two more have been lost for the season to injury, so it looks like another year of chewing gum and duct tape.
Gopher Gridders Lose at Illinois (Saturday)
(Champaign, IL) -- The Minnesota Gophers had just 180 yards of total offense in a 26-14 loss to number-20 Illinois at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Minnesota went down by two possessions early and never led in the game. Tanner Morgan had just 21 passing yards and an interception before he left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. Mo Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. The Gophers fall to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. They visit Penn State this Saturday. In other college football action over the weekend, St. Thomas beat Drake 26-14.
PJ Fleck shares positive update about QB Tanner Morgan after suffering head injury against Illinois
P.J. Fleck had some good new about his quarterback. Tanner Morgan left the Illinois game with a head injury on Saturday. Minnesota football released a statement saying that Fleck announced Morgan is in good shape and is being cared for by the university’s medical staff. Morgan also wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and thinking of him.
Eunice Haas
Eunice Haas, 73, of Willmar, died Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home in Willmar. Memorial services are pending with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Eunice May Haas was born September 5, 1949, in Evan, Minnesota, the daughter of Jacob and Rose (Drusch) Andert. She grew up in Fairfax and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1967. She married Keith Haas and they lived in Sleepy Eye and had two daughters together. They divorced after 22 years of marriage. She later moved to Fairmont, where she lived with her partner, Loren Helland, and managed Fairmont Vacuum Center for a number of years. In 2012, she moved to Willmar. Eunice was a huge fan of classic country music, Jeopardy, late-night talk shows, and Minnesota sports, especially the Twins and Vikings.
Combine, semi collided north of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A combine driver was slightly injured when his vehicle and a semi collided north of Olivia Sunday night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, 8 miles north of Olivia. The John Deere Combine, driven by 24-year-old Austin Tersteeg of Olivia, was southbound on 14th, and the semi, which was towing another semi tractor trailer, was northbound on 14 when they collided. Tersteeg was taken to the Olivia Hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver, 32-year-old Christian Quiroz of Willmar, and his passenger, were not injured.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Dawn Hanson
Dawn Rene Hanson, age 68 of Willmar, passed unexpectedly into eternal life on October 14. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Harbor Church in Spicer, October 22, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. and a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please give a loved one a long hug, share a story of her, or donate to Gospel India Ministries. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
Patrick Ryan
Patrick Ryan, age 83, of Olivia, MN died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. A memorial service will be on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church in Olivia with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Barney Lilly
Barnis “Barney” Norfolk Lilly, 87, of Kerkhoven, died Monday, October 17th at Bethesda Grand in Willmar, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, October 20th at 11:00 am at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church in Kerkhoven with a visitation at the church (402 N 12th St, Kerkhoven, MN 56252) on Wednesday, October 19th, from 4-8 pm and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your favorite charity. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date..
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove
Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
Minnesota Ski Resort Is First To Open In North America For 2022-2023 Season
Much of the state has already seen some snowfall already this fall, and temperatures have been falling fast, so who's ready to hit the slopes?. One Minnesota ski resort has managed to make enough snow over the last couple of days, that today at noon they turned the lifts on marking the start of the 2022/2023 ski and snowboard season.
Elaine Ellen Olson
Elaine Ellen Olson, 91, of Raymond, died Sunday, October 17th at CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral will be 10:30 am, Saturday, October 22nd at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Minnesota ski hill to open Tuesday
KENSINGTON, Minnesota — While many Minnesotans taking in the final precious days of the fall season, some are welcoming winter with open arms. With the help of some machine-made snow, Tom Anderson, general manager at Andes Tower Hills in Kensington, Minnesota, announced that they'll be opening the Turtle Express Lift Tuesday, making it the first hill to open in the Midwest. According to skicentral.com, Alpine Meadows in California is the only other ski resort open in North America.
